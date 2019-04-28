Line of Duty star Stephen Graham reveals his wife chooses his acting roles for him due to his dyslexia

Stephen Graham – arguably the most in-demand actor in the UK in 2019 – has revealed that his wife chooses his acting roles for him due to his struggle with dyslexia.

Advertisement

The Line of Duty star, who is married to fellow actor Hannah Walters, said that his wife reads his scripts and decided “whether or not I’m doing it”.

Speaking on a panel at Bafta Television: The Sessions, Graham revealed: “I’m dyslexic so I struggle. My missus actually reads the script and says whether or not I’m doing it. She’s made some good choices.

“I have to read it and read it and read it, then make it look like it’s the first time I’m saying it.”

Graham is nominated for a Bafta in the best supporting actor category for his role in Save Me, is about to star in The Virtues and is set to appear in the forthcoming movies Rocketman, The Irishman and Greyhound.

His wife has made some “good choices”, indeed.

Advertisement

Line of Duty airs on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC1