New Game of Thrones pictures have us VERY worried about the next episode

This week’s Game of Thrones is set to be the fantasy series’ biggest battle episode yet, and now newly-released pictures have really whetted our appetite to see our favourite Westerosi heroes (probably) suffer and die in cinematic ways this weekend.

Whether it’s Ser Brienne (!) and Ser Jaime anxiously rallying the Knights of the Vale, Jon looking like he’s just run a marathon OR just waiting for the Coca-Cola truck with Daenerys, there’s a lot to love about these brief teases – but also a lot to fear.

Because here we can also see Tyrion and Varys hanging out together in the Winterfell crypts, which have been repeatedly (to a level of suspicion) described as the safest place during the battle as of last week’s episode. “Just go to the crypts – you’ll be safe there.” “The crypts are the safest place for them.” “Well, we’ll have to put you in the crypts.” “Hey, remember the CRYPTS?”

You know, the friendly old crypts, which definitely AREN’T stuffed with old corpses ready to be risen by the Night King for an impromptu Stark family reunion. Everyone loves the crypts!

Look, here’s Sansa talking to Arya about something that definitely isn’t “Wait, why did we decide the safest place for all the weakest characters was the Bone Zone?”

And here she is again, happy and smiling with the knowledge that no-one idiotically kept a battalion of undead recruits in the middle of their stronghold.

Good old crypts. You gotta love them!

Game of Thrones airs on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV on Mondays at 2am and 9pm