Meet the contestants in Celebrity Painting Challenge

Six celebrities are donning their aprons and picking up their paint brushes for their chance to win Celebrity Painting Challenge, tackling artistic assignments and tasks — including a life drawing class featuring Keith Allen in the (mercifully pixellated) nude — along the way.

So who are the six celebs brave enough to have their art judged by the nation? Read on…

George Shelley

George Shelley is a musician and radio presenter, and was a founding member of the boy band Union J. Last year he appeared in a BBC3 documentary entitled George Shelley: Learning to Grieve, in which he opened up about the loss of his sister.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

TV personality and decorator Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is probably best recognised for his role as a “home consultant” on the BBC home makeover programme Changing Rooms. He also appeared as a judge on the ITV reality series Popstar to Operastar.

Jane Seymour

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Jane Seymour is probably best known for starring in the James Bond film Live and Let Die , The Scarlet Pimpernel, East of Eden and in the US TV series Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman.

Phil Tufnell

Phil Tufnell is a presenter, TV personality and former professional cricketeer. He’s a previous winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, and has also appeared on They Think It’s All Over, A Question of Sport (on which he’s a regular team captain), and Strictly Come Dancing.

Amber Le Bon

Daughter of Duran Duran lead singer Simon Le Bon and model Yasmin Le Bon, Amber Le Bon is a model and presenter, and has appeared in campaigns for various high street brands.

Josie d’Arby

Welsh TV presenter Josie d’Arby has worked on various high-profile BBC and CBBC series and radio shows, including Inside Out, The Steve Wright Show, and BBC Proms in the Park.

The four-part series launches on Thursday 4th April at 8pm on BBC1 and continues every Thursday until 25th April.