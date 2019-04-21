Kit Harington is desperate to do comedy after Game of Thrones – but he won’t be the next Hugh Grant

With the end of Game of Thrones looming, Kit Harington will soon be looking for very different work – but the Jon Snow actor says he’s already ruled out one genre completely.

“Not a rom-com!” Harington told RadioTimes.com at the Belfast premiere for Thrones’ eighth and final season.

“No, I can say that definitively, that’s not something I want to do.

“Comedy, yeah, I’d love to. I love it. I love doing really stupid s***, so that’s what I want to do.

“I try not to plan it too much,” he added. “I’ve never really had a mission statement or a plan.”

Nevertheless, Harington says he’s keen to avoid more “heroic” roles going forward, citing his years as the fairly straightforward Jon as the impetus to seek out slightly more complex characters.

“I know I don’t really feel like playing the hero,” Harington said.

“I’ve played the hero for nine years, and a great, faulted and interesting hero in my mind, but I wanna play someone a bit more messed up.

“Maybe messed up’s the wrong word, but as far as what medium I want to walk into. Generally speaking, I’ve been lucky enough to do theatre, film and TV over the last nine years and I want to keep doing that.”

Clearly, RadioTimes.com’s Jon Snow and Daenerys rom-com spin-off script will have to go back in the drawer for now…

