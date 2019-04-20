Accessibility Links

Who are the Golden Buzzer acts in Britain’s Got Talent 2019?

Here are all the acts going straight through to the semi-finals – who did the judges pick?

Britain's Got Talent Auditions

Coming back for its fifth year, the Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer is set to completely change the competition for five acts.

As fans know, judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and presenters Ant and Dec all have one chance each to press the panel’s gold button and send an act straight through to the semi-finals.

Is a Golden Buzzer a sure sign somebody will win the contest? Not exactly: so far, not a single Golden Buzzer act has gone on to win Britain’s Got Talent. But it does massively boost their odds.

So, who are the lucky performers? We already know that four golden buzzers were pushed during the London auditions, and that David Walliams used his Golden Buzzer in Manchester.

Here’s everything we know about the five Golden Buzzer acts so far (this article will be updated as they are revealed):

David Walliams’ Golden Buzzer act – Flakefleet Children’s Choir

Walliams dramatically pressed his Golden Buzzer in the first episode of the 2019 series after Flakefleet Children’s Choir moved him to tears with their energetic rendition of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now.

The performance – led by headteacher Dave McPartlin – saw the kids aged four to 11 in an array of fancy dress, darting across stage and singing their hearts out. Walliams was seen sobbing before he praised the “unbridled joy” they brought to the stage and sent them through to the live semi-finals. Watch Flakefleet’s audition below:

Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer act – Kojo Anim

The famously hard-to-please Cowell isn’t a fan of comedians on the show, but Anim, who has been on the comedy circuit for two decades and opened up for acts such as Kevin Hart and Chris Rock, managed to make TV’s Mr Nasty smile with his on the money routine about being a father and broke in London.

“You were so funny and so unpredictable,” Cowell told Anim. “You had the most amazing energy. This is the break you’ve been waiting for.” Watch Anim’s performance here:

This image is strictly embargoed until 21.20 Saturday 20th April 2019 From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR13: Ep3 on ITV Pictured: Akshat Singh.
