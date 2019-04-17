When is Deep Water on TV? Who’s in the cast, and how has it been adapted?

Adapted from the novels of Paula Daly, the female-led ensemble drama Deep Water is written by Anna Symon (Indian Summers, Mrs Wilson). Here is everything you need to know…

Advertisement

When is Deep Water on TV?

ITV have not yet announced when Deep Water will air, but filming began in September 2018 so expect the series to arrive soon.

What is Deep Water about?

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Lake Windermere, Deep Water follows the lives of three women trying their best to deal with the pressures of complex, modern family life. In order to juggle their busy lives, the three must face tough, and often controversial, decisions.

Who’s in the cast?

International Emmy Award winner Anna Friel (Marcella, Butterfly, Limitless) plays Lisa Kallisto, a mother of three trying to balance family life with her business. Friel is joined by Sinead Keenan (Little Boy Blue, Being Human) who plays Roz Toovey, a physiotherapist struggling with the consequences of her partner’s debt, and Rosalind Eleazar (Howards End, Rellik) who plays Kate Riverty, a successful woman who seems to have her highly organised life in order until she makes a dinner party with friends results in a spontaneous decision.

Advertisement

Who has written Deep Water?

Deep Water is written by Anna Symon and based on the Windermere-set novels of Paula Daly. The critically-acclaimed British writer lives in the Lake District, and has written six books. The Mistake I Made was published in 2015 and is the novel on which the ITV series has been based.