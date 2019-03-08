Karen Gillan persuaded Doctor Who co-star Matt Smith to make a superhero movie

With superhero movies ruling the box office, ex-Doctor Who star Matt Smith is finally taking the plunge into the genre – and apparently, his now-confirmed role in vampire-themed Spider-Man spin-off Morbius is all down to his former co-star Karen Gillan, who played Amy Pond to his Eleventh Doctor in the BBC sci-fi series and has a few superhero movies under her belt.

“Karen’s amazing,” Smith told the LA Times. “She’s going to end up ruling the world.

“I can’t tell you her exact advice to me — I’d have to kill you. But she told me that she really likes it, making those movies. That was enough for me.

“And that’s been my experience so far,” he added.

“I really like the director, Daniel Espinosa, on [Morbius]. I’ve kind of waited [comic book movies] out a bit. I nearly did one last year and then I didn’t. This one felt right because of him.”

So there you have it! Matt Smith’s continued presence in pop-culture/genre fare is all down to Karen Gillan, and her fond memories of playing cyborg assassin Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies.

Now, if Gillan and Smith can just find their way to reuniting onscreen, everything will be perfect…