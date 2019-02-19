Emma Willis pays tribute to Big Brother as she shares picture of demolished house

The Big Brother house has officially been torn down – and host Emma Willis was nearby to watch the demolition take place.

The house’s fate was sealed after Channel 5 ditched the reality show last year. No other channel has stepped forward to pick up the once-iconic TV show, and so Big Brother came to an end after 18 drama-filled years.

Willis posted: “Sad times listening to this going on outside my dressing room this weekend… RIP BB house.”

She shared an image of the Big Brother house reduced to a building site at Elstree Studios near London, with mechanical diggers surrounded by debris where fake turf, crazy furniture and rooms full of beds once stood.

Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother were axed in September 2018.

In a statement, Channel 5 thanked “our brilliant presenters – Emma [Willis] on Big Brother and Rylan [Clark-Neal] from Bit on the Side – for their consummate professionalism, Marcus, the voice of Big Brother and all of the housemates who have created so many memorable moments.”