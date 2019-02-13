Kelsey Grammer reveals first details of his Frasier sequel – and Frasier’s change of profession

Dr Frasier Crane has moved on from his days as a radio psychiatrist, star Kelsey Grammer has revealed – and if a planned sequel comes to fruition things will be very different in his life.

Reports of a Frasier comeback have been circulating for a while, but the actor has now confirmed that the project is taking shape, with “a group of writers” working on a new version of the classic sitcom which went off-air 15 years ago.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Grammer explained: “The first principle is that it is a different story, basically. The same group of characters, but in a different setting. Something has changed in their lives.”

Acknowledging the death of his character’s on-screen father he added: “Certainly, John Mahoney died over a year ago and we would probably deal with that a little bit, dad being gone.”

Grammer is hoping for a series which will move the story on, and make it “the third act of Frasier rather than trying to pick it up, like Will & Grace did, right where they were.”

“He’s past the radio show,” he said. “He might be an art dealer. He might be a professor. We don’t know yet.” The actor also suggested that Frasier may still be living in Chicago, where he moved at the very end of the last episode, leaving his friends behind in Seattle.

The original series of Frasier – itself a spin-off from classic US sitcom Cheers –charted the lives of the highfalutin radio therapist, his up-tight psychiatrist brother and their dad, a down to earth retired cop with very little in common with his sons.

It ran from 1993 to 2004, and earned a massive 37 Primetime Emmy Awards.