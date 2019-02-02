Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Poldark finishes filming its final series

Poldark finishes filming its final series

Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson pose for pictures to mark the end of the BBC drama's last shoot

Poldark finishes filming, Twitter @PoldarkTV

Poldark fans, brace yourselves – we’re one significant step closer to the end of the beloved BBC drama.

Advertisement

Filming has wrapped on the series’ final shoot with Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson posing for pictures to mark the landmark moment.

The on-screen couple are pictured with flowers, champagne and their final clapperboard, alongside producers Karen Thrussell and Michael Ray.

Eleanor Tomlinson also marked the end of filming with a throwback Instagram video taken moments after she first found out she’d won the part:

The final series of Poldark is due to air later this year, with the episodes expected to fill in the gap in Winston Graham’s novels between books seven and eight.

Poldark’s fourth series covered the events of seventh book The Angry Tide, but Graham’s eighth instalment – The Stranger From the Sea – jumps in time more than ten years to focus on the grown-up Poldark and Warleggan children.

Instead of closely adapting the novels, writer Debbie Horsfield will continue to follow the stories of Turner and Tomlinson’s characters Ross and Demelza Poldark, extrapolating on events only hinted at by Graham.

Advertisement

The end of filming comes just days after Thurssell and Horsfield were joined by Poldark stars Jack Farthing (who plays George Warleggan) and Luke Norris (Dwight Enys) at the annual Radio Times Covers Party.

Tags

All about Poldark

Poldark finishes filming, Twitter @PoldarkTV
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 11/12/2018 - Programme Name: Les Miserables - TX: n/a - Episode: Les Miserables - Generic Portraits (No. 1) - Picture Shows: **EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 11TH DECEMBER 2018** Madame Thenardier (OLIVIA COLMAN), Thenardier (ADEEL AKHTAR), Jean Valjean (DOMINIC WEST), Fantine (LILY COLLINS), Javert (DAVID OYELOWO), Marius (JOSH O'CONNOR), Cosette (ELLIE BAMBER) - (C) BBC/Lookout Point - Photographer: Mitch Jenkins

Meet the cast of BBC’s Les Misérables

Vera cast

Meet the cast of Vera series nine

Jake Gyllenhaal in new Netflix movie Velvet Buzzsaw (Netflix)

Coming soon The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in February

Claes Bang Dracula

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have finished writing Dracula with filming to start “very soon”