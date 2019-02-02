Poldark finishes filming its final series

Poldark fans, brace yourselves – we’re one significant step closer to the end of the beloved BBC drama.

Filming has wrapped on the series’ final shoot with Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson posing for pictures to mark the landmark moment.

And that’s our final wrap! Thank you for all your support, we can’t wait to show you #Poldark S5 later in 2019 🥳 pic.twitter.com/QjwpwfKGyG — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) February 1, 2019

The on-screen couple are pictured with flowers, champagne and their final clapperboard, alongside producers Karen Thrussell and Michael Ray.

Eleanor Tomlinson also marked the end of filming with a throwback Instagram video taken moments after she first found out she’d won the part:

The final series of Poldark is due to air later this year, with the episodes expected to fill in the gap in Winston Graham’s novels between books seven and eight.

Poldark’s fourth series covered the events of seventh book The Angry Tide, but Graham’s eighth instalment – The Stranger From the Sea – jumps in time more than ten years to focus on the grown-up Poldark and Warleggan children.

Instead of closely adapting the novels, writer Debbie Horsfield will continue to follow the stories of Turner and Tomlinson’s characters Ross and Demelza Poldark, extrapolating on events only hinted at by Graham.

The end of filming comes just days after Thurssell and Horsfield were joined by Poldark stars Jack Farthing (who plays George Warleggan) and Luke Norris (Dwight Enys) at the annual Radio Times Covers Party.