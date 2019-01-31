Presenter Vick Hope “expected” Shipwrecked backlash: “People don’t like change”

Shipwrecked returned after seven years away this week – but not everyone was pleased to see the once-castaway show back on TV.

Some fans of the original series were left unimpressed by how much tamer the E4 revamp seemed to be, lambasting the show for giving the contestants electricity and ready-made places to sleep, with some fans comparing it to ITV2 hit Love Island.

But host Vick Hope has hit back at the criticism, telling RadioTimes.com that she was expecting some complaints but did not feel the backlash was justified.

What’s with the new luxury version of #shipwrecked? Are us millennials really that bad they can’t trust them to make anything 😂✋🏻. It’s like a mix of love island come ship wrecked. — Velma (@chloevelmafinan) January 28, 2019

Speaking at the Radio Times Cover Party, the former Strictly star said, “If you change anything that someone loved 10 years ago, you’re going to get a little bit of a reaction.

“A lot of people were up in arms because they had some electricity and they didn’t make their own house – completely to be expected.

“People don’t like change, they don’t like things being what they don’t know,” she continued. “Some of the comments were really savage but they didn’t stop watching and that’s what entertainment television is all about.”

What the hell has happened to Shipwrecked 😭why are they not building their own shelter! It used to be Bear Grylls esc, now it’s like Love Island 😴 #Shipwrecked — Emily Lane (@Emily_Lane1) January 28, 2019

However, the 29-year-old was pleased that Shipwrecked had elicited a huge response.

“Oh my God, it was exactly what I was expecting, if not bigger,” she said. “Everyone was talking about it, it was trending at number one on Twitter.

“The storylines are already quite intense and the audience already seem really involved in it, so long may it last.”

Shipwrecked continues weeknights at 9pm on E4