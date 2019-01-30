Dancing on Ice star Wes Nelson “in a lot of pain” after “really bad fall”

Wes Nelson has sparked fears that he may be forced to pull out of Sunday’s Dancing on Ice after a nasty fall in training.

The former Love Island star posted on Instagram Stories on Tuesday that he is “still in a lot of pain”, sharing a picture of a large bump on his knee and urging fans to tune in to Dancing on Ice on Sunday to catch slo-mo footage of the crash.

He added that he is “praying” he will be able to train again on Wednesday.

If Nelson was to miss Sunday’s live performance, it wouldn’t necessarily rule him out for the rest of the competition. Last week, cricketer Ryan Sidebottom was forced to pull out due to an injury – but he and his partner got an automatic pass to this weekend’s show.

Gemma Collins, meanwhile, is set to perform, despite taking a well-publicised spill on last week’s episode.

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday on ITV