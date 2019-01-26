Who is Jordan Banjo? Meet The Greatest Dancer presenter and Diversity star

Jordan Banjo is bringing his dancing and talent show skills to BBC1’s new Saturday night entertainment show The Greatest Dancer.

Advertisement

The new show created by Simon Cowell’s production company sees Jordan co-presenting along with Britain’s Got Talent judge and Strictly winner Alesha Dixon.

The pair will be hosting the new show and guiding the acts through their experience performing for judges (sorry, ‘Dance Captains’) Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison.

Who is The Greatest Dancer presenter Jordan Banjo?

Name: Jordan Banjo

Age: 26

Twitter: @Jordan_Banjo

Instagram: @jordbanjo

Best known for: Winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 with dance troupe Diversity. He and his brother Ashley were both members, and they have both since gone on to have successful TV careers. After going on I’m a Celebrity in 2016, Jordan became the backstage presenter for Dancing on Ice in 2018.

Jordan’s time on Britain’s Got Talent came before his current co-host Alesha Dixon became a judge, but dance troupe Diversity remain one of the most memorable winning acts of the ITV show, beating out favourite Susan Boyle in the final.

They returned to the show for a special performance during the 2017 grand final, and still tour as a group, performing all over the UK.

Jordan may not be judging The Greatest Dancer, but both he and co-host Alesha Dixon definitely have the knowledge to keep the acts on their toes backstage.

Having appeared on Dancing on Ice as a backstage presenter, Jordan is also no stranger to presenting.

But he’ll be kept busy throughout The Greatest Dancer on BBC1…

Is Jordan Banjo doing anything else on The Greatest Dancer?

As well as hosting the show, Jordan will be recording a regular podcast with former Strictly and Saturdays star Mollie King, breaking down the show and discussing the performances.

I have had so much fun recording #TheGreatestDancerPodcast with @Jordan_Banjo for @BBCOne @GreatDancerTV -episode 1 is out now on @BBCSounds!We talk all about how the show works, chat with the dance captains & what to expect in the first show!Listen here- https://t.co/dWexkBnKWe pic.twitter.com/jnPtHf9WXB — MOLLIE KING (@MollieKing) January 4, 2019

What is Jordan’s brother Ashley Banjo doing?

While Jordan fronts BBC’s The Greatest Dancer, brother Ashley is also getting his own show.

He’ll be presenting dance dating show Flirty Dancing for Channel 4, and returning as a judge for ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

Advertisement

Jordan and Ashley have appeared together plenty of times on screen, but this time they are set to be entertainment rivals…