Holly Willoughby admits she may struggle presenting This Morning following NTA win

Holly Willoughby has thanked fans after This Morning picked up the award for Best Daytime Programme at the National Television Awards 2019 – and warned that she and Phillip Schofield may not feel quite as sprightly come Wednesday morning’s show.

The presenter posted a picture of herself and co-host Phillip Schofield (pictured swigging out of a hip flask) to Instagram.

“Wow… what a night…. THANK YOU!!!!” she said. ” You are the best… we love doing the show and LOVE that you love it too… See you soon, although you may be a little blurry!”

The official This Morning Twitter account is already prepping viewers for a potentially ‘hungover’ episode on Wednesday morning, captioning a video of the duo’s reaction to winning the award by saying, “When you realise you’ll be late for work tomorrow”.

A MASSIVE thank you to everyone who voted for us this year. It really does mean the world to us! ❤️ #NationalTelevisionAwards #NTAs@Schofe @hollywills pic.twitter.com/rtiClYgVN5 — This Morning (@thismorning) January 22, 2019

Holly and Phil’s post-NTAs show has become somewhat of a tradition in recent years.

Last year, after This Morning won the award for Best Daytime Programme, the pair nursed hangovers, ate bacon sandwiches and finished off the show in a bed in the corner of the studio, with presenter Alison Hammond regaling them with after-party gossip. Let’s hope for more of the same this year…

Is tonight the night where Phil and Holly get pissy and then are super jokes on tomorrow’s This Morning? — Tom Baker (@tombaker91) January 22, 2019

Yeah the #NTAs are great and everything but the real highlight will be watching Holly and Phil attempt to present tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/wLonoIuhoa — Laura Batt (@LauraBatt22) January 22, 2019

People are more excited to see Phil and Holly like this in the morning than they are the actual #NTAs#NTAAwards #ThisMorning #NationalTelevisionAwards pic.twitter.com/EK77AIm2Tp — t÷sha (@eds_shirtsleeve) January 22, 2019

Tomorrow is annual ‘Phil and Holly are hungover on tv’ day and I couldn’t be more buzzing to tune in to @thismorning and see some tv gold. — nιcola 🌻 (@___nicolahelen) January 22, 2019

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV at 10.30am