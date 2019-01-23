Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Holly Willoughby admits she may struggle presenting This Morning following NTA win

Holly Willoughby admits she may struggle presenting This Morning following NTA win

Fans are excited for another 'hangover special' after Phillip Schofield was seen swigging from a hip flask during the National Television Awards 2019

Phillip Schofield Holly Willoughby National Television Awards 2019

Holly Willoughby has thanked fans after This Morning picked up the award for Best Daytime Programme at the National Television Awards 2019 – and warned that she and Phillip Schofield may not feel quite as sprightly come Wednesday morning’s show.

Advertisement

The presenter posted a picture of herself and co-host Phillip Schofield (pictured swigging out of a hip flask) to Instagram.

“Wow… what a night…. THANK YOU!!!!” she said. ” You are the best… we love doing the show and LOVE that you love it too… See you soon, although you may be a little blurry!”

The official This Morning Twitter account is already prepping viewers for a potentially ‘hungover’ episode on Wednesday morning, captioning a video of the duo’s reaction to winning the award by saying, “When you realise you’ll be late for work tomorrow”.

Holly and Phil’s post-NTAs show has become somewhat of a tradition in recent years.

Last year, after This Morning won the award for Best Daytime Programme, the pair nursed hangovers, ate bacon sandwiches and finished off the show in a bed in the corner of the studio, with presenter Alison Hammond regaling them with after-party gossip. Let’s hope for more of the same this year…

Advertisement

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV at 10.30am

Tags

All about This Morning

Phillip Schofield Holly Willoughby National Television Awards 2019
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Richard Madden as David Budd in Bodyguard; Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Tonight's TV Everything you need to know about the National Television Awards 2019

Ant and Dec, ITV Screengrab

Emotional Ant dedicates NTA for Best TV Presenter to Dec after 18th consecutive win

National Television Awards, Getty, BBC Pictures, ITV Hub

8 of the most memorable moments from the National Television Awards 2019

Lucifer Tom Ellis

When is Lucifer series 4 on Netflix?