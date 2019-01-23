Why isn’t Bran in the new Game of Thrones trailer?

A new teaser for Game of Thrones’ final series has arrived, and it had everybody asking just one question.

No, it’s not “Will Jon Snow find out the truth about his mother?”. It’s not “how can our heroes possibly defeat the Night King and the army of the dead?” either. It’s not even “why DID they hire the Cristiano Ronaldo sculptor to work on those statues of the Starks?”.

All people REALLY want to know is… where’s Bran?

Why wasn’t Bran in the crypt with them? 👀 — Dad (@fivefifths) January 14, 2019

where’s bran? you know, the most important stark and character and the key to defeating your beloved white walkers? https://t.co/AmNIWOayyG — nancy xcx (@ncturnalanimaIs) January 14, 2019

Noticed something sketchy about the #GameOfThrones teaser too (and obvs I won't be the only one). BRAN ISN'T WITH HIS SIBLINGS!!! WHY…? Sophie Turner long ago, said season 8 is full of "BETRAYALS". — 👩🏻‍⚕️Faye (@fayeesnow) January 14, 2019

Nobody caring about Bran's absence..or about a Bran-Jon reunion. Remember when Jon literally picked up and twirled Tyrion when he found Bran was going to live after the fall…and when J finds out Bran wasn't actually killed by Theon 😭 pic.twitter.com/BLBI3Ahzx7 — A Time for the Wolves 🐺 (@Kings_Of_Winter) January 14, 2019

in loving memory of bran stark. he ain't dead hbo just forgot to put him in the stark teaser for s8 pic.twitter.com/LgEyJeX3lE — Virginia (@jaimelsnnister) January 14, 2019

Yep, despite the new teaser’s focus on the remaining Starks, their deceased relatives and the secrets that still lurk around them, arguably one of the family’s most significant members (Isaac Hempstead-Wright’s Brandon “Bran” Stark) isn’t a part of the teaser. Bran is the Three-Eyed Raven, a near-omniscient, supernaturally-powered being who looks sure to be central to the battle against the Night King – so why isn’t he a part of this teaser with his siblings (and, er, secret cousin)?

Well, there are a couple of possible reasons. It could be that HBO are throwing us a big clue about Bran’s involvement or lack thereof in the main storyline of the final series, suggesting that the meat of the action will concern Arya, Sansa and Jon while their brother remains on the sidelines.

In a way, this makes a lot of sense – since becoming the Three-Eyed Raven, a Yoda-like Bran seems to work better chipping in to the other characters’ storylines, not spearheading his own. And frankly, Bran’s newfound detachment from the world makes him a less compelling character dramatically, so it’s probably fair to expect that he isn’t really a “main” character next year.

Alternatively, we could take this as some sort of clue about Bran’s absence from the Stark family in the next series. Could he depart Winterfell on some sort of mission to find out more about the White Walkers, or hone his abilities? Will he die in an undead attack on Winterfell? Or will he just distance himself from his family, unlikely to head down to the crypts to rehash a family history he only half cares about any more? Or maybe the wheelchair access at Winterfell’s lower levels just leaves a lot to be desired?

Or, and bear with us here, could his absence hint that a slightly ridiculous fan theory about Bran BEING the Night King is actually true? We see the other three Stark kids, and an encroaching cold that’s the trademark of the Night King – is this the show’s way of saying that Bran IS there, in evil form? Stranger things have happened in Westeros…

Hold up where’s bran? Oh that’s right pic.twitter.com/PdnrEA30k0 — Spic Flair (@LossyP) January 14, 2019

You laughed at my ‘Bran is the Night King because they have a similar facial structure’ theory for years but who feels ridiculous now. https://t.co/uQKe3sQuZo — james (@J__m__8) January 14, 2019

So Bran being Night King confirmed?! He’s not in the reunion but a birds feather laid there & turned to ice… #gameofthrones https://t.co/llZZSzkZ72 — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) January 14, 2019

Is this confirmation bran is Night King? 🤔#ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/Dx7lWHOxYx — Primo Revilla III ⚡ (@primskEE) January 14, 2019

so you're telling me all of the starks are there except bran?? that's it. bran stark is the night king and he'll kill them all #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/4t9eyZG7To — leen (@bruceuwayne) January 14, 2019

(No, apparently people will not let that one go).

And then there’s the simplest option of all, that Jon, Arya and Sansa are more popular characters than Bran, and HBO preferred the aesthetics of having three figures standing together instead of adding a seated Bran in there as well.

Of course, Bran’s absence isn’t the only mystery floating around in the teaser. The fact that Jon’s statue looks a fair bit older than his sisters’ could suggest a long-held fan theory that Jon will survive the series, but be forced to rule unhappily following his friends and family’s deaths, while the appearance of the feather from Lyanna Stark’s statue has all sorts of possible meanings, as we’ve gone into in more depth here.

Arya's Statue is young

Sansa's Statue is young

Jon's Statue is old

Bran doesn't have a statue and is nowhere to be found Me:#ForTheThrone#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/rwmZNLLZ2D — MINNIE (@ItsLisaMinnie) January 14, 2019

But for now, until we get a proper trailer (you know, one with actual footage from the series in it) we’re just wondering who took attendance at this Stark family reunion. They might have at least wandered near Robb and Rickon’s statues as well, to make an effort at getting the full set.

There is not a statue of Bran because he is NOT dead. He’s the Nights King, or a tree, or that feather. I don’t know anymore. This show has me more stressed out than LOST. #GameOfThrones — Lady Stoneheart (@LSHNorthAF) January 14, 2019

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on 14 April, and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV the morning after

This article was originally published on 14 January 2019