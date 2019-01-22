John Barrowman was a very popular NTAS ‘replacement’ for Dermot O’Leary
Dermot was running a bit 'late' – so Mr Barrowman stepped in...
As the curtain lifted on the 2019 National Television Awards, it was not Dermot O’Leary who leapt on stage to kick off proceedings – but John Barrowman.
The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here finalist took to the stage as Dermot was running a bit ‘late’, giving the Torchwood actor the opportunity to showcase his singing and tap-dancing skills, much to the delight of the audience at London’s O2.
Well, our 2019 just peaked. #Fabulous #NTAs @JohnBarrowman @OfficialNTAs pic.twitter.com/i5QkGLVeH9
— ITV (@ITV) January 22, 2019
Barrowman really put on a show, regaling the crowd with some TV-based lyrics and stellar jazz hands. And it was only at the very end of the number that a grouchy Dermot appeared to wrestle back his hosting job, quipping it was “one of only two shows on ITV not hosted by Holly Willoughby”.
Suffice to say, Barrowman was a popular choice…
John Barrowman and his spectacular opening #NTAs pic.twitter.com/hp2fxt4ldw
— Teddy Misog (@TeddyMisog) January 22, 2019
John Barrowman opening the show like #NTAs #NTAAwards pic.twitter.com/koAoNVEbQA
— Matt Sheriff (@i71Sheriff) January 22, 2019
And viewers were delighted to see the I’m a Celeb contestant back on screens:
So happy @JohnBarrowman is back on the telly #NTAAwards pic.twitter.com/xm6K31Qamh
— BeccaFatharly (@BeccaFatharly) January 22, 2019
And there was one word for Mr Barrowman: in the words of Craig Revel-Horwood… “fab-u-lous”.
FAB-U-LOUS
— Samantha Burgess (@samanthacheste3) January 22, 2019
@JohnBarrowman Fabulous performance at the @OfficialNTAs !! 👏👏👏
— 🌲 a D e L e O 🌲 (@JoyceHermit) January 22, 2019
@JohnBarrowman – You were fabulous !! #NTA
— Warren Cats (@Janey473) January 22, 2019
@JohnBarrowman opening the #NTAs ….FABULOUSSSSS🎉💃🕺
— Tashhh (@Tashhbee) January 22, 2019