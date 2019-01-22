John Barrowman was a very popular NTAS ‘replacement’ for Dermot O’Leary

As the curtain lifted on the 2019 National Television Awards, it was not Dermot O’Leary who leapt on stage to kick off proceedings – but John Barrowman.

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here finalist took to the stage as Dermot was running a bit ‘late’, giving the Torchwood actor the opportunity to showcase his singing and tap-dancing skills, much to the delight of the audience at London’s O2.

Barrowman really put on a show, regaling the crowd with some TV-based lyrics and stellar jazz hands. And it was only at the very end of the number that a grouchy Dermot appeared to wrestle back his hosting job, quipping it was “one of only two shows on ITV not hosted by Holly Willoughby”.

Suffice to say, Barrowman was a popular choice…

John Barrowman and his spectacular opening #NTAs pic.twitter.com/hp2fxt4ldw — Teddy Misog (@TeddyMisog) January 22, 2019

And viewers were delighted to see the I’m a Celeb contestant back on screens:

And there was one word for Mr Barrowman: in the words of Craig Revel-Horwood… “fab-u-lous”.

FAB-U-LOUS — Samantha Burgess (@samanthacheste3) January 22, 2019