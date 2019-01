Who left Dancing on Ice? Full list of eliminated celebrities

Twelve celebrities started their Dancing on Ice journey, but one by one they’ll be whittled down…

Each week, the scores from judges Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be combined with the viewers’ votes and the two stars who rank at the bottom will compete in the skate-off, with one celebrity each Sunday heading home.

Below, we’ll be keeping track off who left the show and who’s still in with a shot of the title…

Who was the first person to leave Dancing on Ice?

After he faced Ryan Sidebottom in the skate-off, we unfortunately had to wave goodbye to Neighbours actor Mark Little, who lasted just one week in the competition.

However, the 59-year-old was undeterred, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that he’d be keeping up his new hobby.

“I’ve got a new past-time now,” he said, before taking to the ice for one final skate.

Next week is Musical week, which sees the skaters perform the first of many Judges’ Challenges.

Here’s who’s still left in the competition for next Sunday – get your jazz hands ready…

Who’s still in Dancing on Ice?

