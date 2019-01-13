What are the differences between Les Misérables the musical and the new BBC TV series?

The BBC’s new adaptation of Les Misérables has finally come to TV – but anyone expecting an all-singing, all-dancing version of the hit stage musical may find themselves a little surprised by the series, which is actually a straight dramatic adaptation of the original 1862 Les Mis novel written by Victor Hugo.

In other words, there are no songs. And in telling the story over six hour-long episodes, screenwriter Andrew Davies has also chosen to include parts of the novel that are only referred to in backstory in the shorter musical, making for a slightly different viewing experience.

With that in mind, we thought it might be useful to compare this new adaptation with the musical, which is probably the most famous version of this story, rather than the comparatively less well-known novel that both works were adapted from.

First, though, a note. Obviously many of the differences between the two adaptations come from Davies drawing extra material from the original novel, so the intention here isn’t to suggest which parts are new additions invented by the BBC.

Rather, we’ll be looking at each episode to see which elements of the book the TV adaptation has chosen to include, versus the parts the musical (and by extension, the 2012 film) went for.

And the differences are rather intriguing…

Episode two

Like the first instalment (see below), Davies’ second episode continues to add background that was only referred to in passing during the musical.

For example, we see a little more of Marius’ Napoleon loyalist father (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and his death, possibly prefiguring Marius’ own anti-establishment political views as a young man, as well as Fantine’s (Lily Collins) decision to leave her daughter in the care of the Thénardiers (their arrangement already exists by the time we meet Fantine in the musical) and Valjean’s election as Mayor.

Other parts of the story, meanwhile, continue much as we would see them onstage. As in the musical, Fantine loses her job, sells her hair and teeth and becomes a prostitute before attacking a man who is cruel to her, causing her near-arrest by Javert (David Oyelowo) and her rescue by Jean Valjean (Dominic West).

However, how Fantine loses her job is portrayed as more directly Valjean’s fault. In the musical, it is in his absence that she is dismissed by a cruel foreman (whose advances she refused), and Valjean is only really guilty of passivity and self-involvement. Here, he directly fires Fantine when his forewoman accuses her of lying to them about her child, a conclusion reached after some investigation that we don’t see in the musical. In the BBC’s adaptation, it’s also suggested she can’t read, with a letter writer mediating her communications with the Thénardiers.

Valjean and Javert’s interaction also plays out slightly differently. In the musical, Javert initially does not suspect Valjean’s true identity when he meets him as “Mayor Madeleine,” only beginning to question it when he sees him rescue someone being crushed by a cart (showing off the distinctive strength he displayed while imprisoned).

However, in the BBC adaptation Javert almost immediately recognises Valjean and subtly taunts him with this fact, hoping to eventually bring him to justice once he finds more evidence. The cart incident, while still taking place, now forms a piece of this evidence instead of igniting Javert’s suspicions.

The BBC adaptation (and Javert)’s focus on Petit-Gervais – the little boy Valjean stole a coin from, who also appears in the book – also differs from the musical, which mainly sees Javert keen to bring Valjean to justice for breaking his parole. Here, it seems the theft of the coin from Petit-Gervais is a large part of what Valjean would be arrested for.

Subsequently, Javert’s discovery that another man is to be prosecuted for Valjean’s crimes and Valjean’s anguish over this fact proceeds similarly to the musical storyline – though sadly, there’s no big introspective monologue from West to match the “Who Am I” song from the stage production.

The other main prong of the episode – the proper introduction of the Thénardiers – will be fairly familiar to fans of the musical also, though there are some subtle details here not in the stage adaptation.

For example, most of the Thénardiers’ children don’t appear in the musical – Gavroche, their son, does, but is not suggested to be related to them – with the BBC adaptation taking its lead from the book to include other siblings alongside Eponine (their only child seen in the stage production).

Monsieur Thénardier’s “heroism” at Waterloo is similarly not seen in the musical, alongside the more dysfunctional, abusive side to the Thénardiers’ marriage that the BBC version showcases.

And no, there are still no songs. On to episode three!

Episode one

The first episode of this new adaptation is almost entirely separate from the action of the musical, often choosing (perhaps consciously) to cover ground only referred to retrospectively in the stage version.

For example, the opening scene of the Battle of Waterloo’s aftermath featuring Thénardier (Adeel Akhtar) has no place in the musical, which traditionally opens with Jean Valjean’s time in a penal colony. In the musical, Thénardier turns up much later, and according to Davies himself (writing in the Christmas issue of the Radio Times) the character will be woven throughout this adaptation, as he is in the novel.

In the same scene we also meet Colonel Baron Pontmercy (Henry Lloyd-Hughes, pictured), the Napoleon-allied father of lead character Marius. Pontmercy Snr is not a character in the musical, and we never meet Marius as a child as we do here – instead, in the stage production he’s introduced as an adult when the action jumps to 1832.

As in this new adaptation, Marius is raised by his wealthy grandfather in the musical (the character makes a short appearance in the 2012 film), but the tension between his father and grandfather is not a major story point.

And the differences don’t stop with the Pontmercy family. Fantine (Lily Collins), arguably one of the most iconic characters in the musical, is introduced in that production as already a mother, having given birth to her daughter Cosette some time before she first appears in the section of the story set in 1823.

The story we see in this episode – where she’s seduced and then abandoned by a well-off young man (Johnny Flynn) – is only referred to in retrospect in the musical, most notably in Les Mis’s best-known song I Dreamed a Dream. She sings:

He slept a summer by my side

He filled my days with endless wonder

He took my childhood in his stride

But he was gone when autumn came

This roughly correlates to what we see in episode one, where we witness Fantine’s relationship with Felix from beginning to end. Presumably, future episodes will pick up her storyline where the musical does, when Cosette is living with the Thénardiers.

So yes, quite a lot is changed – but these differences aren’t to say that fans of the musical will have nothing to recognise in this new version of the story. Jean Valjean’s (Dominic West’s) storyline is more or less the same as it appears in the musical, with both stories following him from imprisonment under the eye of Javert to a difficult parole, to the house of the Bishop (Derek Jacobi) whose kindness (and gift of silverware) eventually changes his life.

Even a couple of lines are shared in the musical and the TV drama. There’s Javert’s (David Oyelowo’s) habit of referring to Valjean by his prisoner number 24601, a regular feature of the musical, while the Bishop’s assertion that he has “bought” Valjean’s soul for God is one of that character’s sung lines in the stage production as well.

Still, even this storyline has some differences, showing us a longer period of Valjean’s imprisonment – in the musical, he’s released at the start – and a slower redemption for the character, who takes a little longer to take the Bishop’s advice.

Overall, then, it’s a good mix of the familiar and the less-familiar in the series’ first episode, with one notable quirk – the opening caption explaining the year and historical context of Davies’s piece has a similar thrust to the caption that also opens the 2012 movie adaptation of the musical, in what’s probably a complete coincidence.

Exhibit A, from the movie musical:

1815. Twenty six years after the start of the French Revolution a King is once again on the throne of France.

Exhibit B, from the new BBC drama:

June 1815. After twenty years of war France is defeated. Napoleon is exiled. A new King is waiting to be crowned. The old order will be restored. The revolution forgotten.

Going forward, it may be that the two versions of the story dovetail much more, or it could be that the greater sprawl of the novel influenced Davies to create something almost unrecognisable to fans of the Les Mis musical.

Either way, we can’t wait to see what happens next.

