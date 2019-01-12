The return of Death In Paradise is helping viewers beat the January blues – even if they do miss Dwayne

It’s January, one of the coldest and most depressing months of the year – but wait, what’s this?

It’s only the return of tropical murder mystery series Death In Paradise to warm viewers up, and leave them with a suitably sunny disposition…

My favourite part of the British winter is Death in Paradise on BBC1. I feel warmer by the minute watching it. — Laura J (@lozzajenner) January 10, 2019

Great to have #DeathInParadise back – excellent opener and I feel warmer just from watching the tropical air! — Deborah Lofas (@dmlofas) January 10, 2019

I love #DeathInParadise excellent January viewing- it wouldn't work any other time of year! 😊 — Jo (@barney_doglet) January 10, 2019

#DeathinParadise never fails to make me smile 😍🍹🏖️ — carinaab (@IAmCarinaB) January 10, 2019

Yes, DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and his team are back in their annual slot, bringing the sunshine back into our lives as they investigate more unfeasibly contrived killings and drink copious bottles of beer in what must be the murder capital of the world, the otherwise idyllic Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

Still, there was something missing from this opening episode of the new series – one officer Dwayne Myers…

First episode of series 8 of #DeathInParadise was fab! Missing Dwayne! — Alishia-Carin Dwyer (@AlishiaDwyer) January 10, 2019

#DeathInParadise has lost something that balanced it out! Oh yeah… It’s missing @DannyJohnJules and his portrayal of Office Dwayne Myers. — Northern Aspect Art (@AspectArt) January 10, 2019

great to see #DeathinParadise back on our screens….missed Dwayne but great to see #robertjamescollier can’t wait for next weeks 😀😀😀😃 — crazylenses (@crazy4lenses) January 10, 2019

Gonna miss Dwayne in #DeathInParadise. Fed up with the number of murders having to be solved on the tiny island of Saint-Marie, he’s transferred for a quieter life, I understand, to a peaceful & picturesque little English village in the county of Midsomer…😬 — Colin Wright (@colinwright1959) January 10, 2019

Thankfully not, the Saint Marie police officer formally played by Danny John-Jules is actually on a cruise with his dad – and they just picked up a stranded hen party. Sounds like Dwayne’s the one who’s in paradise…

Death in Paradise continues next Thursday at 9pm on BBC1