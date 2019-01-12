Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The return of Death In Paradise is helping viewers beat the January blues – even if they do miss Dwayne

The return of Death In Paradise is helping viewers beat the January blues – even if they do miss Dwayne

"I feel warmer by the minute..."

Ardal O'Hanlon Death in Paradise

It’s January, one of the coldest and most depressing months of the year – but wait, what’s this?

Advertisement

It’s only the return of tropical murder mystery series Death In Paradise to warm viewers up, and leave them with a suitably sunny disposition…

Yes, DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and his team are back in their annual slot, bringing the sunshine back into our lives as they investigate more unfeasibly contrived killings and drink copious bottles of beer in what must be the murder capital of the world, the otherwise idyllic Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

Still, there was something missing from this opening episode of the new series – one officer Dwayne Myers…

Thankfully not, the Saint Marie police officer formally played by Danny John-Jules is actually on a cruise with his dad – and they just picked up a stranded hen party. Sounds like Dwayne’s the one who’s in paradise…

Advertisement

Death in Paradise continues next Thursday at 9pm on BBC1

Tags

All about Death in Paradise

Ardal O'Hanlon Death in Paradise
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Death in Paradise 2019

Meet the cast of Death in Paradise series 8

Shyko Amos plays Officer Ruby Patterson in Death in Paradise

Who is Officer Ruby Patterson? Meet Death in Paradise’s new recruit Shyko Amos

Grantchester’s new sexy vicar detective is a crime too far

Huw Fullerton
Huw Fullerton
Tom Brittney, William Davenport, Grantchester (ITV)

Who is Tom Brittney? Meet the actor taking over from James Norton in Grantchester