Emotional Andy Murray announces retirement from tennis: ‘Wimbledon is where I’d like to stop’ – but says Australian Open may be his last competition

Andy Murray has announced that he plans to retire from tennis after Wimbledon 2019 – but due to his debilitating hip injury, he may be forced to quit the sport sooner, following the upcoming Australian Open.

In an emotional press conference at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Friday, the former world number one broke down in tears as he revealed that he’d “like to stop playing” after Wimbledon but that he’s “also not certain I’m able to do that”.

Murray, who is 31, has been suffering from a chronic hip condition for more than 18 months, and underwent surgery on his right hip in January 2018 before returning to compete in June.

His retirement announcement came during a press conference following a practice match against Novak Djokovic, in which he won just two games and was forced to stop playing before the match ended.

At the beginning of the press conference, the two-time Wimbledon winner was so emotional he had to leave the room to compose himself.

The start to Andy Murray's press conference was very emotional 😢 pic.twitter.com/hObwoj71uo — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2019

When he returned, he spoke about his battle to recover from his hip condition. “Obviously I’ve been struggling for a long time. I’ve been in a lot of pain for about 20 months now,” he said.

“I’ve pretty much done everything that I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn’t helped loads. I’m in a better place than I was six months ago but still in a lot of pain. It’s been tough.”

Murray intends to play his first-round match against Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday but there is a chance it could be the last ever match of his career. “I’m going to play,” he said. “I can still play to a level. Not a level that I’m happy playing at – but it’s not just that. The pain is too much really and I don’t want to continue playing that way.

“During my training block I spoke to my team and told them I can’t keep doing this. I needed to have an end point because I was sort of playing with no idea when the pain was going to stop.

“I said to my team, ‘Look, I think I can get through this until Wimbledon.’ That’s where I’d like to stop playing. But I’m also not certain I’m able to do that.”

Murray then lowered his head to the desk, and when he was asked whether the Australian Open might be his last tournament, he replied: “Yes, I think there’s a chance of that for sure, because I’m not sure I’m able to play through the pain for another four or five months.

“I have an option to have another operation, which is a little bit more severe than what I’ve had before in having my hip resurfaced, which will allow me to have a better quality of life and be out of pain.

“That’s something I’m seriously considering right now. Some athletes have had that and gone back to competing but there’s obviously no guarantees with that and the reason for having an operation like that is not to return to professional sport, it’s just for a better quality of life.”

"I spoke to my team and I told them I can't keep doing this. I needed to have an end point…" -Andy Murray#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/wLEplbKXOV — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2019

Tennis players and close friends of Murray have been posting messages of support for him on social media.

Nick Kyrgios, an Australian player who said he feels like a “younger brother” to Murray, wrote that “it’s a sad day for the sport” and “everyone wants you to keep fighting and to keep being you”.

Andy, I know you take me for a joker most of the time, but at least hear me out on this one old friend. You will always… Posted by Nick Kyrgios on Thursday, January 10, 2019

Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov said that “what you’ve done for the sport will live on forever”.

Tennis will come to an end for us all but the friendships will last a lifetime. What you’ve done for the sport will live on forever. I’m hoping for a strong and healthy finish for you, my friend! @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/Bcs0cdllJp — Grigor Dimitrov (@GrigorDimitrov) January 11, 2019

Current British number one Kyle Edmund has also paid his respects:

Nobody has done more for British tennis than you and it looks like nobody will for many years to come. You have been an inspiration, friend and role model to me from the get go and I thank you for everything. Hope to see you out there for as long as possible @andy_murray 🎾 pic.twitter.com/xkxUXf1lOb — Kyle Edmund (@kyle8edmund) January 11, 2019

And legendary American player Billie Jean King described Murray as “a champion on and off the court” and praised his “voice for equality”.

.@andy_murray You are a champion on and off the court. So sorry you cannot retire on your own terms, but remember to look to the future. Your greatest impact on the world may be yet to come. Your voice for equality will inspire future generations. Much love to you & your family. https://t.co/AQUOP3LGec — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 11, 2019

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added that Murray is a “legend” and is “without doubt one of Scotland’s greatest ever sportsmen”.

Andy Murray is a legend – without doubt one of Scotland’s greatest ever sportsmen, as well as an outstanding role model and inspiration for young people everywhere. A credit to sport and to the country. Sending him very best wishes. https://t.co/FAWIv1hbxF — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 11, 2019

