Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. BBC North West Tonight weather presenter Dianne Oxberry dies aged 51

BBC North West Tonight weather presenter Dianne Oxberry dies aged 51

The beloved presenter was memorably pranked by comedian Peter Kay live on air

Dianne Oxberry (screen shot, BBC)

BBC weather presenter Dianne Oxberry has died from cancer, her family and colleagues at BBC North West Tonight have confirmed.

Advertisement

The radio and television broadcaster, who passed away aged 51 on Thursday, first rose to prominence on BBC Radio 1, working alongside Steve Wright and joining Simon Mayo’s on-air team for his weekly breakfast show.

Oxberry went on to study meteorology, before joining North West Tonight as a weather presenter back in 1994.

She also presented BBC Radio Manchester’s lunchtime show in 2002, before co-hosting the station’s breakfast show alongside Eamonn O’Neal between 2006 and 2008.

A recognisable face and voice in British broadcasting, she was also memorably pranked in 2011 by comedian Peter Kay, who crawled onto the North West Tonight weather set live on-air, before declaring, “God love Dianne Oxberry!”

Oxberry’s former colleague North West Tonight presenter Roger Johnson said that everyone who works on the programme is “heartbroken” by Oxberry’s death.

“So sad to say that my much loved colleague Dianne Oxberry died yesterday, after a short illness, at The Christie Hospital in Manchester,” he tweeted. “Everyone at @BBCNWT is heartbroken, but all our thoughts are with her family. Rest in peace.”

Advertisement

BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker also tweeted his condolences, adding that “she was as loved and admired in the office as she was by the viewers”.

Tags

You might like

Detective Colin Sutton, ITV Pictures and Getty

Manhunt detective Colin Sutton: ‘I think about victims – I try not to think about Levi Bellfield’

BUFFALO PICTURE FOR ITV MANHUNT EPISODE 1 Pictured: Martin Clunes as DCI Colin Sutton. Photographer: Neil Genower. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044

What is new ITV crime drama Manhunt about, and when is it on TV?

Manhunt

Manhunt writer admits filming in Walton-on-Thames on anniversary of Milly Dowler’s disappearance was “unfortunate timing”

BUFFALO PICTURE FOR ITV MANHUNT EPISODE 1 Pictured: Martin Clunes as DCI Colin Sutton. Photographer: Neil Genower. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044

Meet the cast of ITV’s Manhunt