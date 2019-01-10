Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Susanna Reid says she’ll present Good Morning Britain drunk if it wins an NTA: “I will get absolutely hammered”

Susanna Reid says she’ll present Good Morning Britain drunk if it wins an NTA: “I will get absolutely hammered”

But will anything ever live up to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s tipsy post-awards show?

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid says she will present Good Morning Britain drunk if she and Piers Morgan win at the National Television Awards this year.

Advertisement

GMB has been nominated in the Daytime Show category, and is up against This Morning, The Jeremy Kyle Show, Loose Women and Sunday Brunch.

Despite having given up drinking for the past six months, Reid promised on Wednesday’s show that she would get “absolutely hammered” if they win.

“That night, if we win, I will drink. I will get absolutely hammered,” she told Morgan.

When Morgan asked her if she would come to the studio and present the show drunk, she replied with a solid “yes”.

Morgan did not reveal whether he would also present the show inebriated, which would undoubtedly be something to behold.

The NTAs are known for being one of the most raucous awards ceremonies of the year, and in 2016 Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield arrived at the This Morning studios still wearing their red carpet glad rags from the previous night.

Advertisement

“We’re in a mess. We can only apologise. We celebrated on behalf of every one of you,” a worse-for-wear Willoughby told the camera.

Tags

All about This Morning

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Annabel's Art Auction Fundraiser In Aid Of Teenage Cancer Trust & Teen Cancer America

Lily James joins Four Weddings and a Funeral’s Red Nose Day sequel

Kevin Clifton

Kevin Clifton denies Strictly quit rumours: "I'm not going anywhere"

Piers Morgan, GMB (ITV, EH)

Susanna Reid is unimpressed as Piers Morgan walks into Good Morning Britain studio four seconds before going on air

Piers Morgan in Spurs shirt, Twitter

Harry Kane and Lord Sugar troll Arsenal fan Piers Morgan after he’s forced to wear Spurs shirt live on TV