Susanna Reid says she’ll present Good Morning Britain drunk if it wins an NTA: “I will get absolutely hammered”

Susanna Reid says she will present Good Morning Britain drunk if she and Piers Morgan win at the National Television Awards this year.

GMB has been nominated in the Daytime Show category, and is up against This Morning, The Jeremy Kyle Show, Loose Women and Sunday Brunch.

Despite having given up drinking for the past six months, Reid promised on Wednesday’s show that she would get “absolutely hammered” if they win.

“That night, if we win, I will drink. I will get absolutely hammered,” she told Morgan.

When Morgan asked her if she would come to the studio and present the show drunk, she replied with a solid “yes”.

Morgan did not reveal whether he would also present the show inebriated, which would undoubtedly be something to behold.

The NTAs are known for being one of the most raucous awards ceremonies of the year, and in 2016 Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield arrived at the This Morning studios still wearing their red carpet glad rags from the previous night.

“We’re in a mess. We can only apologise. We celebrated on behalf of every one of you,” a worse-for-wear Willoughby told the camera.