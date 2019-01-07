Gemma Collins makes her Dancing on Ice debut and it’s “the only thing to make January more bearable”

Gemma Collins’ hotly anticipated debut on Dancing on Ice did not disappoint – with viewers hailing it as just the thing they needed to lift them out of their January slump.

The TOWIE star fell over no less than nine times in her introductory VT when the competition kicked off on Sunday night, before taking to the rink to Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love.

Did you ever expect the GC to do the SPLITS!? 😂😂😂 I’m overwhelmed by the reaction, Thank you so much! I hope I proved a lot of people wrong tonight 💖 Thank you for voting for me, I love you all!!! ❤️ @dancingonice ⛸ @itv pic.twitter.com/POs3yOMCru — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) January 6, 2019

Clad in gold sequins and on the arm of pro partner Matt Evers, Collins put on a supremely entertaining performance that went down an absolute treat with viewers…

The only thing to make January more bearable is so watch Gemma Collins on Dancing On Ice — Brooke (@brookewyattxx) January 6, 2019

If god doesn’t exist then why do we have Gemma Collins — Ben Harding (@Ben_Harding12) January 6, 2019

Yes @missgemcollins iconic, loved that and you have the best partner in @TheMattEvers — Jake Quickenden (@JakeQuickenden) January 6, 2019

We’re only 6 days in to 2019 and Gemma Collins is on national TV doing the splits in sequins — han cuth (@hancuthbert_) January 6, 2019

Her impressive moves – and especially the splits – were a real highlight…

Gemma Collins Doing a teddy bear roll into a jazz split was everything I needed in my life #DancingOnIce — Kelly Stocker (@kelly_stockerxx) January 6, 2019

Especially for her boyfriend and TOWIE co-star Arg…

WE LOVE YOU @missgemcollins 💖

@beyonce eat your heart out 😂 You were absolutely brilliant!!! ⛸ I knew she was flexible but who would have expected the SPLITS 😆 WOW!!! #RealityQueen 👑 @dancingonice @itv ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b39lxYAjbC — James Argent (@RealJamesArgent) January 6, 2019

Even the splits, however, weren’t enough to earn praise from judge Jason Gardiner.

“You talk a big talk but you don’t back it up,” he told Collins. “It reminded me of a French and Saunders parody. This was uncomfortable to watch. You haven’t got any technique.”

Collins’ performance was enough to get her through to the next round, though, with former Neighbours star Mark Little set to face the first skate off of the series at the end of the second show.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays at 9pm on ITV