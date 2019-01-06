3 big talking points from the first episode of The Greatest Dancer

New entertainment shows are tricky – why do you think Strictly Come Dancing and The X Factor are both over 15 years old? – but the BBC is hoping its new show The Greatest Dancer can buck the trend and bring in the viewers this January.

Advertisement

The show launched on Saturday 5th January, and featured dancers of all styles and characters auditioning in front of giant mirror doors.

If the studio audience liked what they saw, they voted to open the doors and get the performer up on stage. If they didn’t, the doors stayed close and the dancer walked away with nothing.

Judges (sorry, ‘Dance Captains’) Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison watched on with the audience, and gave their feedback to successful dancers.

But what was the feedback like from viewers watching at home? Check out some of the biggest talking points and reactions from the first episode below.

Weird audience decisions

Even though there are judges in The Greatest Dancer, in the opening round the power lies with the audience. An act needs to get over 75 per cent of the audience vote to make it through, so even if the judges like someone they can’t do anything about it.

That was made painfully obvious with one dancer in the first episode, when classical ballet dancer Yassaui Mergaliyev failed to make it through.

“People in the audience who maybe aren’t technically minded don’t see the quality we just had on stage, which is then frustrating for us,” Cheryl said afterwards.

Viewers felt the frustration too.

Was really looking forward to @GreatDancerTV but disappointed in it – let the judges say who goes through not the audience, the ballet dancer should have gone through! #GreatestDancer #TGD — Lizzie Wallbridge (@itisLizzie) January 5, 2019

Righty-ho. Watching this #TGD and a Russian ballet trained chap dances – the most technically brilliant thing they’ll see – and they don’t vote for him. As an audience member said #BrexitMarkII. — heidewickes (@heideewickes) January 5, 2019

Minutes later, the audience quickly voted through Cheryl superfan James. This was… controversial.

seriously? thought I’d give this a go but what a farce. seriously talented ballet dancer gets pushed while bloke ‘happy pub dancing’ gets through? no thanks #TGD — Lindy T (@LindyT18) January 5, 2019

@GreatDancerTV @GreatDancerTV Bloody Hell Birmingham. You voted James through but didn’t vote for the technically perfect ballet dancer

Birmingham not getting city of culture anytime soon based on this #tgd — Rob Hooker (@Hooksy66) January 5, 2019

Watch his audition and decide for yourself.

Oti Mabusi steals the show

Cheryl’s an X Factor veteran, while Glee star and performer Matthew Morrison is in comfortable territory here. Strictly pro Oti Mabuse however was arguably the unknown quantity on the judging panel. Sure, she’s a stunning dancer, but could she step up from being a performer to leading the show?

She nailed it. Viewers loved her enthusiasm, and when the mirrors opened she was even able to show off her pro moves with some of the acts.

.@OtiMabuse just couldn't resist jumping up on stage for a quick samba with KLA! #GreatestDancer #TGD pic.twitter.com/MUpX9hwiAc — The Greatest Dancer (@GreatDancerTV) January 5, 2019

Oti’s overwhelming enthusiasm is everything #thegreatestdancer — Hollie (@hollomaphone) January 5, 2019

Long may Oti reign as Queen of Saturday nights #thegreatestdancer pic.twitter.com/i6cAQHm9it — Ryan Love △⃒⃘ (@RyanJL) January 5, 2019

@OtiMabuse is living her best life on #thegreatestdancer. She's amazing and such a positive role model. Love her, go Oti! #bbcone #TGD — Faye Weszka (@faye_michele) January 5, 2019

“That felt amazing,” Oti posted on Instagram afterwards. “I loved every bit of tonight… I loved the exciting feeling of watching amazing and talented people dance, audiences voting and just being humbled by the whole show.”

Andrew’s emotional finale

The Greatest Dancer is produced by Simon Cowell’s production company Syco, and it’s the first time he’s worked with the BBC for a series.

And, just like Britain’s Got Talent, The Greatest Dancer knows how to tug on viewers’ heartstrings.

Andrew was the final act of the night, and an emotional scene stealer. The 21-year-old has Down’s Syndrome, but discovered dancing after watching Strictly Come Dancing. “It just made him feel joyful,” his Mum Donna said.

His audition brought joy and tears to everyone.

OMG i loved watching Andrew dance and seeing the happiness in his face when the mirror opened. This is why i love dance, it doesn’t matter who you are, you can be who you want to be! Full blown tears of joy over here! ❤️ #TGD — Emma Howard (@elhoward9) January 6, 2019

Andrew you're AMAZING!!! You're a star! #TGD What an inspiration for ALL I'm sobbing with joy and whoever the presenter is you're amazing too for bringing Andrew's friend on stage! 😘😘😘 — The funky garden (@thefunkygarden) January 5, 2019

Yes, everyone.

Doubt very much that I’m the only beer drinking, football watching, thinks he’s a bit of a macho ‘lad’, that almost cried watching Andrew dance.🤷🏽‍♂️😅 #TGD — Micky Bird (@Mickybirdman) January 5, 2019

He may have been a classic example of a Sob story to get through, as is typical of BGT, BUT ANDREW WAS FANTASTIC! IM IN SHOCK 👌🏻👌🏻☺️☺️ #TGD #GreatestDancer — Connor Hill (@ConHill1892) January 5, 2019

A beautiful story – and enough to convince viewers to tune in next week?

I really didn’t expect to enjoy yet another reality talent show. But what I wasn’t ready for was inspirational dancer Andrew who made us all cry and touched my heart. Absolutely beautiful moment #DownSyndrome #Downsyndrome #GreatestDancer #TGD — Diary Of An OTD Girl (@DiaryOtdGirl) January 6, 2019

People tweeting #thegreatestdancer is cringe well I've just saw the same show give a lad called Andrew so much confidence….well done #TGD — . (@tezajts) January 5, 2019

We’ll have to wait until next Saturday to find out.

Advertisement

The Greatest Dancer continues on BBC1 next Saturday 12th January at 8pm