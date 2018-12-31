We asked you to vote for your top TV moment of 2018 – and you responded in your thousands. More than 3,400 of you, to be precise.

This year’s shortlist was packed with some of the best scenes from drama, comedy and entertainment, as well as the biggest moments broadcast in 2018.

But it’s the emotional series finale to Channel 4’s Derry Girls which was voted RadioTimes.com readers’ top television scene of the year.

Capturing 9.7 per cent of the vote, the moment – which spliced footage of Erin and her friends’ solidarity with Orla during a talent show routine with footage of a bombing during the Troubles – has proved a word-of-mouth hit among TV viewers, and is still being talked about more than ten months on from its original air date on Channel 4.

Coming a close second is the moment Gareth Southgate’s England team finally triumphed in a World Cup penalty shootout, knocking out Colombia and securing a spot in the quarter-finals back in July.

Rounding out the top three is the final ever scene of Peter Kay’s Car Share, which saw friends John and Kayleigh share a tender moment holding hands on a bus as the BBC series bowed out in May.

In fourth place is Peter Jackson’s highly-praised film They Shall Not Grow Old, with 5.5 per cent of voters naming the seconds where the grainy black and white footage transformed into breathtaking colour as their TV moment of the year.

And after a year of record ratings, Love Island is rewarded with fifth place in the poll, with 4.6 per cent of users voting for Georgia Steel’s claim she was “loyal” amid accusations of a kiss with Jack Fowler.

The list also includes Inside No 9’s fake ‘gaffe’ in the comedy’s remarkable live episode (at number 6), the Dynasties’ film crew’s decision to rescue some stranded penguins (7), Rosa Parks making her stand in Malorie Blackman’s much-lauded episode of Doctor Who (8), and Eve getting her revenge on Villanelle in the Killing Eve series finale (9).

Capping off the top ten is that twist midway through BBC1’s Bodyguard, which saw Keeley Hawes’ Home Secretary Julia Montague caught up in an explosion.

See the full top 20 below.

The top TV moments of 2018