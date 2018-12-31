This December Jools Holland returns for his 25th Hootenanny, welcoming in 2019 with a host of special musical guests, from Michael Bublé to Jess Glynne, George Ezra and Nile Rodgers.

But will they actually be ringing in the New Year live with you? And who else will be performing? Here’s all you need to know…

Is Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny live?

Simple answer: No. Although the show is broadcast ‘as live’ on New Year’s Eve (from 11:15pm, BBC2) – and even features a countdown to midnight and a traditional rendition of Auld Lang Syne – the Hootenanny is filmed earlier in December.

This year the show was filmed on Wednesday 12th December at Maidstone Studios.

Why? By pre-recording the Hootenanny, the show ensures a line-up of musicians that may want to see in the New Year away from the cameras with friends and family. For instance, Ed Sheeran, who performed on last year’s Hootenanny but actually spent New Year’s Eve on the sofa at home.

Which acts are performing on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny 2018?

Here are all the acts to expect…

