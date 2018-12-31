Accessibility Links

Is Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny live?

The secret of the show that's welcomed the nation into the New Year since 1993 - plus a look at who's performing

Jools Holland (Getty, MH)

This December Jools Holland returns for his 25th Hootenanny, welcoming in 2019 with a host of special musical guests, from Michael Bublé to Jess Glynne, George Ezra and Nile Rodgers.

But will they actually be ringing in the New Year live with you? And who else will be performing? Here’s all you need to know…

Simple answer: No. Although the show is broadcast ‘as live’ on New Year’s Eve (from 11:15pm, BBC2) – and even features a countdown to midnight and a traditional rendition of Auld Lang Syne – the Hootenanny is filmed earlier in December.

This year the show was filmed on Wednesday 12th December at Maidstone Studios.

Why? By pre-recording the Hootenanny, the show ensures a line-up of musicians that may want to see in the New Year away from the cameras with friends and family. For instance, Ed Sheeran, who performed on last year’s Hootenanny but actually spent New Year’s Eve on the sofa at home.

Happy new year everyone x

Which acts are performing on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny 2018?

Here are all the acts to expect…

  • Michael Bublé (who will be playing songs from his number one album Love)
  • Jess Glynne (singing a new version of I’ll Be There)
  • George Ezra (who’ll join Jools with the big band to perform a selection of his hits)
  • Nile Rodgers & Chic, who will play big band versions of their classic tracks
  • Marc Almond
  • Rudimental
  • Yola
  • The Record Company
  • Junior Giscombe
  • Hot 8 Brass Band
  • Ruby Turner
  • The Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards

