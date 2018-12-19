Holly Willoughby confirms she won’t be back for I’m A Celebrity 2019

Holly Willoughby was a huge ratings success on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2018, but the ITV presenter has confirmed that she won’t be back to host the show in 2019.

While it was initially rumoured that producers were keen to keep Willoughby on for the next series, presenting alongside Ant and Dec, the This Morning host has denied any suggestions that she would be returning to Australia.

Speaking at the Dancing on Ice press day, she explained that her stint standing in for Ant McPartlin was just a one off.

“This was a one-off, once-in-a-lifetime adventure,” she said, adding that next year “I’ll be at home with everyone else having a glass of wine watching it.”

The most recent edition of the jungle reality show, won by former football manager Harry Redknapp, saw some of the programme’s highest ratings in five years.

Many fans praised Willoughby, 37, for her excitement and enthusiasm while presenting the show with regular host Declan Donnelly.

But Willoughby said that she was looking forward to sitting down with a drink watching at home next year.

“That was the thing I was most jealous of,” she said according to The Sun. “Here I am standing here while you’re all drinking red wine at home in front of the fire and I’m in the rain in the jungle.”

It has since been reported that McPartlin, 43, will be returning to work in 2019 for the launch of Britain’s Got Talent.

It will be the first time he returned to commitments after a car accident in March saw him take an extended break from presenting duties while he checked in to rehab.

While Britain’s Got Talent is scheduled as usual, the pair confirmed earlier this year that there would be no series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in 2019.

ITV had no comment regarding Ant’s reported return to work.

Meanwhile, Willoughby will be back on TV in the new year, co-hosting Dancing on Ice and This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield.

Dancing on Ice launches Sunday 6th January at 6pm on ITV