Fearne Cotton quits Keith Lemon’s Celebrity Juice after 10 years

Fearne Cotton has quit Keith Lemon’s Celebrity Juice after a decade as a regular panellist on the show.

Advertisement

“After ten years of complete fun, I have decided to leave Celebrity Juice,” Cotton announced on Monday.

“It has been a joy to be part of this magnificent show and I wish the team the very best in future series,” she told The Sun.

Cotton has appeared on the shows since its inception, with host Keith Lemon and co-panellist Holly Willoughby, who took to Instagram to thank the presenter for “10 years of laughter” and to say that she would miss her at Celebrity Juice, suggesting that Willoughby is not leaving the ITV2 comedy game show any time soon.

She wrote: “I’m going to miss you being on the other side of my banana… thank you for 10 years of laughter… love you @fearnecotton … we are going to MISS you on @celebjuiceofficial SOOO much xxxx.”

Cotton is reportedly leaving Celebrity Juice to focus on the “different direction” her career has taken into the world of wellbeing and mindfulness.

“Fearne has loved doing Celebrity Juice – it’s been a big part of her life,” a source told The Sun. “However, her career has taken a new turn in a different direction with the success of her books, such as Happy and Quiet, plus her wellbeing podcast Happy Place.

“She also has a new BBC series starting in the spring, called Project Interiors. It felt like the right time to move on and to focus on other parts of her career.”

Cotton was a captain on the very first Celebrity Juice episode in 2008, along with host Lemon and Willoughby. She has appeared on the show for 18 out of 20 series, taking a break only for her maternity leave.

Advertisement

Celebrity Juice hasn’t yet announced a replacement team captain for Cotton, but is expected to be back on ITV2 in 2019.