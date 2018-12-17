When is Who Wants to Be A Millionaire on TV?
The quiz show is back with Jeremy Clarkson at the helm, but when will it be on TV?
The Who Wants to Be A Millionaire 20th-anniversary specials presented by Jeremy Clarkson were such a hit with viewers that a brand new series of the show was ordered by ITV.
But when can we see these new episodes? And how many will there be?
Here’s everything you need to know…
When will Who Wants to Be A Millionaire be back on TV?
The show will return to ITV at 9pm on New Year’s Day 2019
Will Jeremy Clarkson be back to present Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?
Yes, The Grand Tour co-host is definitely coming back and he’s very excited about it.
“I absolutely loved hosting the anniversary shows and cannot wait to spend a few precious hours away from James May and Richard Hammond, making the new ones,” Clarkson said.
How many episodes will there be?
ITV has confirmed that the new series will consist of ten episodes.