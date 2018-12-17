Wait, did Strictly’s Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell just confirm that they’re dating?

After weeks of speculation, Strictly Come Dancing 2018 finalist Joe Sugg may have just confirmed his relationship with professional dance partner Dianne Buswell.

The YouTube star posted a cut photo of the pair on Instagram, the two looking intimately into each other’s eyes, with Sugg captioning the photo: “I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special.”

Joe’s sister and fellow YouTube star Zoella commented on the picture simply with, “🙌🙌🙌🙌”, while fellow Strictly celebrity Dr Ranj Singh posted three heart emojis.

Does this 100 per cent confirm the pair are official? Not quite: there’s a possibility – however small – that the pair are having us on. And it doesn’t help that Joe is liking tweets, like the below, speculating on the duo’s relationship…

Imagine if @Joe_Sugg was trolling us right now and was like I MEANT I HAVE GAINED A NEW BEST FRIEND!!! — ❤️Courtney-Lee❤️ (@CLC_1D) December 16, 2018

However, many fans have taken Joe’s picture as confirmation of the news and are VERY excited…

dianne buswell deserves the world and joe sugg is gonna give it to her pic.twitter.com/SLD46o76ny — falalalalauryn (@laurynhopkinss) December 16, 2018

Joe sugg and Dianne buswell announcing their relationship (finally) is the highlight of my week — Becky Kate (@Violetdoll__) December 16, 2018

Joe Sugg is smart 😏

He is breaking the internet without 100% confirming what we all want him to say 😂👏🏼❤️#JoeSugg #DianneBuswell #Joanne @Joe_Sugg — Vicki (@Vicki___XX) December 16, 2018

Although many wouldn’t be surprised if they are now dating…

Nah Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are dating 100% pic.twitter.com/qFOnTY5fgD — Yuval // 17 (@yuvalizv) December 16, 2018

me throughout all of strictly: omg it’s so clear that joe sugg and dianne are dating!! joe: reveals that him and dianne are dating me: pic.twitter.com/JVxf5CwFBJ — saffron ✨ (@nihilistphan) December 16, 2018

The duo, who finished behind winners Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton in the 2018 final, previously denied dating rumours after they were spotted going into Joe’s house together. Dianne split from her boyfriend (Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan) in November.

“As you can see, Dianne and myself. We’re in my house,” Joe said in a YouTube video at the time. “Dianne’s around my house, I can’t believe it. That can only mean one thing, Dianne’s around my house for a YouTube video, it must mean we’re going out with each other.”

In clips shown on the Strictly final night, Joe was full of praise for his professional partner.

“Dianne on this show has been… everything. She’s got a great sense of humour. My stomach actually hurts. For me, that’s what has made the show so special.”

Dianne replied: “He’s so genuine. He puts 1000 per cent into everything. I couldn’t have picked a better partner.”

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC1 on Christmas Day (Tuesday 25th December) at 5.30pm