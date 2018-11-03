Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have responded to rumours that they’re dating in a new video on the YouTuber’s channel.

Advertisement

After the duo were spotted going into Sugg’s house together – and Buswell split from her boyfriend earlier this month – speculation has been mounting about a romance between the pair.

However in a new video, Sugg and Buswell laugh off the reports.

“As you can see, Dianne and myself. We’re in my house,” says Sugg. “Dianne’s around my house, I can’t believe it. That can only mean one thing, Dianne’s around my house for a YouTube video, it must mean we’re going out with each other.”

Buswell adds: “It must mean that. Hello, boyfriend.”

More like this

Eager to emphasise the point, Sugg nods: “If a girl comes round a boy’s house for a YouTube video – ”

“– definitely boyfriend and girlfriend,” concludes Buswell.

“Exactly,” replies Sugg. “That’s the rules now apparently. According to the press.”

The pair – who scored 35 with their Foxtrot last Saturday – also have a bit of fun with the headlines of the past few weeks, mocking up a newspaper’s front page that reads: “Strictly’s Joe Sugg and partner Dianne Buswell set to marry after accidentally seeing each other’s toes in a lust-fuelled foot bath incident!!!”

Another says: “Dianne Buswell paints a naked Joe Sugg whilst he poses with 15 ferrets and guzzles down Yazoo! Sources say “We probably almost definitely saw it! Honest!”

Advertisement

Well, stranger things have happened.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement