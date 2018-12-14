Vote in the RadioTimes.com Reader Awards 2018

It’s that time of year again – when we take stock of a jam-packed 12 months in television. There was the political intrigue of A Very English Scandal, the dizzying days of England’s World Cup success, a long Love Island summer, an explosive final Celebrity Big Brother and the crowning of King Harry in the jungle Down Under.

Anniversaries of Grenfell and the Manchester bombing brought us searing documentaries, before Killing Eve – Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s psychopathic game of cat and mouse – had us glued to our screens. And as summer turned to autumn, Jodie Whittaker made history with her Doctor Who debut and Peter Jackson showed us the World War I like never before.

So, with 2019 almost upon us, we want to hear from you – what were your favourite shows, actors, presenters and newcomers of the past year? It’s your turn to have your say in our third annual RadioTimes.com Reader Awards.

Use your votes wisely…

Best Presenter

