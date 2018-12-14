Viewers impressed as Prince Charles documentary reveals his early warnings about plastic pollution

Prince Charles impressed viewers with his visionary stance on plastic pollution, as revealed in the BBC1 documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 on Thursday night.

Advertisement

The lid-lifting film followed the Prince of Wales over the past year to mark his 70th birthday on 14th November, shedding a light on the future King’s views on global warming, youth opportunity, and trees, and featuring decades-old footage of a speech in which he warns of the dangers of the overuse of plastics.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise Prince Charles for talking about the subject “48 years before it became a hot topic”.

Prince Charles explaining the issues with over use of plastic 48 years before it became a hot topic #PrinceCharles — that guy who hates it all. (@chrisjlatimer) November 8, 2018

You can’t accuse Prince Charles of inconsistency. This was what he said about plastic pollution in 1970. Yes, 1970:

“There are 55 million of us…using indestructible plastic containers, it is not difficult to imagine the mountains of refuse that we shall have to deal with.” pic.twitter.com/vcj5hcKlwx — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 8, 2018

"I simply can't understand why people don't listen to science. They accept it in every other aspect of their existence, but apparently not for climate change." AND highlighting plastic waste as problematic in the 70's… think I'm getting a man-crush on Prince Charles!!!! — Steven Rogers (@SLRogersGeol) November 8, 2018

Regardless of your feelings about the Royal Family, you can’t deny the fact that Prince Charles has been doing his damnedest to change the world for the better. If only more people had listened. #Charlesat70 — New Malden Mum (@NM_Mum) November 8, 2018

The longest-serving heir to the throne was also heralded as a “visionary leader” for talking about climate change “when it wasn’t trendy”.

I have increasing respect for #PrinceCharles on his environmental message. Proving to have been a visionary leader. #Charlesat70 — Gary McKinney (@wgarymckinney) November 8, 2018

#PrinceCharles He was passionate about the environment when it wasn’t trendy. @KeepBritainTidy — Peter Armstrong (@peterjarmstrong) November 8, 2018

Whatever your opinion of the #monarchy, can we just take a moment to applaud Prince Charles on his 40+ years of campaigning to fight #climatechange 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @BBCOne #CharlesAt70 — Cecilia (@this_is_cecilia) November 8, 2018

#PrinceCharles 1970 he spoke out about plastic and throwaway culture and organic food and gardening. I love him ❤️#plasticpollution — Julie (@whoknowsitmay) November 8, 2018

Watching Prince Charles talking to turkeys is making me smile 🦃 Anyone who doubts he truly cares about the environment and his role should watch Prince Charles at 70. Genuinely doesn’t get enough respect #PrinceSonAndHeir — Annalisa Moscardini (@Annalisa_M84) November 8, 2018

In the documentary, Prince Charles revealed openly for the first time that his political activism, including around issues such as the environment, will have to change when he becomes King.

Advertisement

Asked by filmmaker John Bridcut if he will continue to speak out when he becomes King, he said: “I’m not that stupid, I do realise that it is a separate exercise being sovereign. So of course, you know I understand entirely how that should operate.”