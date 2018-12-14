Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Viewers impressed as Prince Charles documentary reveals his early warnings about plastic pollution

Viewers impressed as Prince Charles documentary reveals his early warnings about plastic pollution

The Prince of Wales was talking about the issue “48 years before it became a hot topic”

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 10/10/2018 - Programme Name: Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 00:01 HOURS ON WEDNESDAY 10TH OCTOBER 2018** HRH Charles, Prince of Wales - (C) Clarence House/Hugo Burnand - Photographer: Hugo Burnand

Prince Charles impressed viewers with his visionary stance on plastic pollution, as revealed in the BBC1 documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 on Thursday night.

Advertisement

The lid-lifting film followed the Prince of Wales over the past year to mark his 70th birthday on 14th November, shedding a light on the future King’s views on global warming, youth opportunity, and trees, and featuring decades-old footage of a speech in which he warns of the dangers of the overuse of plastics.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise Prince Charles for talking about the subject “48 years before it became a hot topic”.

The longest-serving heir to the throne was also heralded as a “visionary leader” for talking about climate change “when it wasn’t trendy”.

In the documentary, Prince Charles revealed openly for the first time that his political activism, including around issues such as the environment, will have to change when he becomes King.

Advertisement

Asked by filmmaker John Bridcut if he will continue to speak out when he becomes King, he said: “I’m not that stupid, I do realise that it is a separate exercise being sovereign. So of course, you know I understand entirely how that should operate.”

Tags

All about Prince Son and Heir: Charles at 70

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 10/10/2018 - Programme Name: Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 00:01 HOURS ON WEDNESDAY 10TH OCTOBER 2018** HRH Charles, Prince of Wales - (C) Clarence House/Hugo Burnand - Photographer: Hugo Burnand
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 7: Actress Emma Thompson leaves Buckingham Palace after receiving her damehood at an Investiture ceremony on November 7, 2018 in London, England. Ms Thompson, 59, received the accolade in recognition of her services to drama. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images) TL

Of course Emma Thompson tried to steal a kiss from Prince William while collecting her Damehood

(Netflix)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

imagenotavailable1

Lord Sugar announces air date for The Apprentice

imagenotavailable1

Emmerdale spoilers: David and Alicia’s wedding photoshoot – preview