Of course Emma Thompson tried to steal a kiss from Prince William while collecting her Damehood

Arise, Dame Emma

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 7: Actress Emma Thompson leaves Buckingham Palace after receiving her damehood at an Investiture ceremony on November 7, 2018 in London, England. Ms Thompson, 59, received the accolade in recognition of her services to drama. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images) TL

In the most Emma Thompson thing to happen yet, the three-time Bafta-winning actress asked Prince William for a quick kiss when collecting her Damehood.

After picking up the award at Buckingham Palace – wearing white trainers and an equal pay pin – the Love Actually star revealed the Duke had sadly turned down her offer of a quick smooch.

“I love Prince William, I’ve known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other,” she explained to reporters after the ceremony. “I said, ‘I can’t kiss you, can I?’ And he said, ‘No don’t’!'”

“He’s looking wonderful and doing so well,” she added. “He said, ‘This day isn’t about me, it’s about you.’”

Thompson continued: “It’s really lovely because I’ve always loved the boys [William and Harry], and I’ve always been a long-term correspondent with their dad [Prince Charles],” Thompson added. “It’s a very lovely feeling.”

The actress also spoke about how she plans to use the honour to draw attention to issues close to her heart: “I’m very outspoken, politically, I’m a card-carrying feminist, human rights advocate […] the establishment needs more people who can speak up for those things.”

In October this year, Thompson started filming for new BBC drama Years and Years from former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies. The series charts the story of one family, beginning in 2019 and stretching 15 years into the future.

