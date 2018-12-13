Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Doctor Who fans try to look on the bright side as series 12 is delayed until 2020

Doctor Who fans try to look on the bright side as series 12 is delayed until 2020

A necessary break to maintain the quality of Jodie Whittaker's Doctor? Or is the long wait just a massive disappoint? Whovians are divided

Jodie Whittaker doctor who series 12 break reaction

Remember the Great Doctor Who Drought of 2016? When fans had to wait an entire year to see the Tardis back in action?

Advertisement

Well, it’s happening again.

The BBC has confirmed rumours that Doctor Who series 12 won’t be airing until “early” 2020, meaning Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor won’t be returning for a full series for a full year.

The good news is that Bradley Walsh (Graham), Mandip Gill (Yasmin) and Tosin Cole (Ryan) will all be returning in future episodes.

The bad news is that many fans were disappointed to find out about another extended break.

Other fans, however, understood the delay, saying it was only slightly more time to wait than the expected nine months.

And many saw this as a necessary break to maintain the quality of the show…

And some even suggested that the delay was needed to create some better monsters and stories…

However, despite the wait there is still one more episode to come: the New Year’s Day special, an episode we now know will be called Resolution.

Let’s just hope enough happens to keep us guessing for the next 12 months….

The Doctor Who New Year’s Day special airs on Tuesday 1 January 2019 at 7pm

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 10 December 2018

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Doctor Who

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 15/11/2018 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 11 - TX: 09/12/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 10) - Picture Shows: **EARLY RELEASE IMAGE - STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 15/11/2018 00:00:01** Graham (BRADLEY WALSH), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Yaz (MANDIP GILL), Ryan (TOSIN COLE) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Ben Blackall
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mark Addy in Doctor Who (BBC)

9 important questions we have after Jodie Whittaker’s big Doctor Who finale

Harry Redknapp, Im a Celeb (ITV Screenshot)

I'm a Celeb recap What happened in the jungle last night?

SpiderVerse_cbf_mkt_ehv476_publicity_still_final_wdalit

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – what happens next?

RT, TL

Which is the best Doctor Who festive special of all time?