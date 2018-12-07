Love Island viewers shocked after Jack and Dani announce split

You might want to sit down for this. Jack and Dani, the winners of 2018’s Love Island and the best evidence for TV soulmates we had ever seen, have split up.

Advertisement

Dani, daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer, broke the news (and hearts everywhere) on Instagram – but didn’t reveal details of the split.

“Jack & I have sadly decided to part ways,” she said.”It’s been an incredible 6 months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but sadly we’ve come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term.

“We both plan to stay friends. I hope you’ll all understand. Love Dani x”

Jack hasn’t commented on the split yet, but Jani fans have been very vocal about the breakup on Twitter…

💔Finding out the news Dani and Jack from love island have split up like: pic.twitter.com/n2wsn0Bk6b — emily🎄 (@emilyy_peterson) December 6, 2018

well if Jack & Dani have split then there’s no hope for any of us — aidan (@_aidanflynn) December 6, 2018

I’ve just lost faith in humanity after finding out Dani dyer and Jack have split up🤧 crying real life tears rn — leah (@leahkayyx) December 6, 2018

Jack and dani have split up and it is affecting me a lot more than it should be — Liv (@oliv1asmith) December 6, 2018

Why would Jack and Dani do this to me just before Christmas — Valerie Loftus (@valerieloftus) December 6, 2018

If jack and dani can’t even last in a relationship there’s no hope for any of us — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) December 6, 2018

My "I can't believe Jack and Dani have split up" mood board pic.twitter.com/0bwanBvST0 — David 🎅 (@d_cshn) December 6, 2018

Jack and Dani from Love Island breaking up? I genuinely was expecting marriage and babies. Questioning whether love even exists 😭😂 — Em Sheldon (@emshelx) December 6, 2018

In the four months since the ITV2 reality show ended, the couple moved in together and even got a puppy. The pair had also been filming a new reality show about their life together.

We’re also set to see both Jack and Dani in the Love Island Christmas reunion, a show that finished filming before the couple’s break-up.

Advertisement

Jack and Dani have now joined the growing list of Love Island splits, from Frankie and Samira to Sam and Georgia, Jack and Laura, Charlie and Ellie and Laura and Paul. You can see which couples are still together here.