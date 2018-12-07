Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island viewers shocked after Jack and Dani announce split

Love Island viewers shocked after Jack and Dani announce split

True love, Christmas, soulmates: they're all cancelled

Jack and Dani Love Island

You might want to sit down for this. Jack and Dani, the winners of 2018’s Love Island and the best evidence for TV soulmates we had ever seen, have split up.

Advertisement

Dani, daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer, broke the news (and hearts everywhere) on Instagram – but didn’t reveal details of the split.

“Jack & I have sadly decided to part ways,” she said.”It’s been an incredible 6 months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but sadly we’ve come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term.

“We both plan to stay friends. I hope you’ll all understand. Love Dani x”

Jack hasn’t commented on the split yet, but Jani fans have been very vocal about the breakup on Twitter…

In the four months since the ITV2 reality show ended, the couple moved in together and even got a puppy. The pair had also been filming a new reality show about their life together.

We’re also set to see both Jack and Dani in the Love Island Christmas reunion, a show that finished filming before the couple’s break-up.

Advertisement

Jack and Dani have now joined the growing list of Love Island splits, from Frankie and Samira to Sam and Georgia, Jack and Laura, Charlie and Ellie and Laura and Paul. You can see which couples are still together here.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

Related news

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I'm a Celebrity 2018 Who's going into the jungle?

Tom Waits as "Prospector" in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, a film by Joel and Ethan Coen.

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

All about Love Island

Love Island - Jack and Dani (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I'm a Celebrity 2018 Who's going into the jungle?

Tom Waits as "Prospector" in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, a film by Joel and Ethan Coen.

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Christmas TV, BBC Pictures and ITV Pictures

What is on TV this Christmas?

Nick Knowles, I'm a Celeb (ITV)

I'm a Celeb recap What happened in the jungle last night?