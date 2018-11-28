Sean Bean joins Second World War BBC1 drama World on Fire

Game of Thrones star Sean Bean is set to star in upcoming Second World War drama series World on Fire.

We don’t yet know who the Lord of The Rings star will be playing in the seven-part BBC1 series, but we do know he’ll be joining an impressive cast including Academy Award winner Helen Hunt (As Good As It Gets), Lesley Manville (Mum) and Blake Harrison (Neil from The Inbetweeners).

The ensemble cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King (Laurie from Little Women), Julia Brown (Keri Summers in CBBC’s M.I. High), Brian J Smith (Sense 8’s Will Gorski), Parker Sawyers (Southside with You), Bruno Alexander (Eden) and Polish actress Zofia Wichlacz.

Written by Peter Bowker – the man behind dramas including The A Word and Desperate Romantics – World on Fire tells the story of the first year of the global conflict, exploring the war’s impact on ordinary people from Britain, Poland, France, Germany and the United States.

Sean Bean said, “I am thrilled to be part of this ambitious drama. Peter Bowker’s study of the human stories that thread through this huge global conflict is fascinating and something I look forward to being part of on screen.”

Filming began in October 2018 in Prague; other filming locations include Manchester, London, Paris and Berlin.