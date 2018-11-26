Benidorm writer in talks to bring ITV sitcom back as a film

Attention, Benidorm fans! Although the holiday sitcom has been axed from ITV, the all-inclusive comedy could return as a movie.

Writer Derren Litten has confirmed on Twitter that he is in talks to bring the show to the big screen, in a film that would be based on the Benidorm Live stage production.

Speaking on his Benidorm podcast, Litten said: “I have some news. The news is that in two weeks I’ve got the first meeting about a possibility of Benidorm the movie. That is with film producers and the idea is to take the Benidorm live story and make that into the movie.”

He explained: “Basically, I always said I didn’t want a DVD of this live show because I think it’s a very theatrical experience and I think you’d lose a huge amount on the telly. This is different to the TV show.”

The Benidorm Live show – starring Jake Canuso (Mateo), Janine Duvitski (Jacqueline), Adam Gillen (Liam), Sherrie Hewson (Joyce Temple-Savage), Shelley Longworth (Sam), Tony Maudsley (Kenneth) – is currently touring the UK until April 2019.

Unlike the TV show, the stage production features songs from the cast, tunes which Litten said viewers could expect to hear in the film: “If it was going to be a movie version of the live show then yeah, of course it would have songs in it.”

With the possibility that the talks wouldn’t end with a film on the table, Litten didn’t reveal much more about the project.

Benidorm, which began in 2007, followed British holidaymakers in the Solana holiday resort in Spain. It was cancelled in July after ten series.

Stars of the ITV comedy included Sherrie Hewson, Johnny Vegas and Tony Maudsley.