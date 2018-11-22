The line-up for Love Island: The Christmas special has been revealed – and you had better get ready for 19 familiar faces who will be back on screen for a festive catch-up.

Former Islanders who will be joining host Caroline Flack for the one-off special include Love Island winners Jack and Dani, as well as Wes and Megan, Adam and Zara, and Kaz – although sadly boyfriend Josh will not be able to make it as he is away in the US.

Expect plenty of drama as estranged couples Laura and Paul, Georgia and Sam and Ellie and Charlie come face to face. How will they react? And have Samira, Dr Alex, Alexandra, Kendall, Hayley or Eyal had more luck in love outside the villa? And are Adam and Zara still living a “happily ever after”?

19 Islanders means a lot to catch up on, but fans will quickly spot that not everyone from the gang will be making a reappearance.

Rosie, who had a massive falling out with Adam after he picked Zara over her, is not scheduled to take part. Nor are New Jack and New Laura, having been through a lot since they left the villa: the couple have since split, and poor Laura has been seriously ill with sepsis.

Niall – who made an early exit from the ITV2 show – will not be putting in an appearance, and Frankie also seems to have opted out after splitting with Samira amid rumours he’d cheated on her.

The one-off episode is a chance to reflect on the group’s memorable summer together, and will pick up “where the couples left off” – with Iain Stirling presiding over the whole event as a narrator.

“Six months on, whose love has lasted the distance, who has scores to settle, and who is feeling single and ready to mingle once again?” ITV asks.

“Escaping to a festive retreat, the Islanders will lift the lid on the dramatic break ups and tabloid headlines that have played out since departing the villa. Are reconciliations on the cards, or have the holiday romance bubbles well and truly burst?”