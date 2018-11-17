Two And A Half Men star Jon Cryer joins Supergirl as Lex Luthor

He starred as Lex Luthor’s nephew Lenny in Superman IV: The Quest for Peace but now Two and Half Men star John Cryer is stepping up to play the DC villain in Supergirl.

Advertisement

Cryer, who is probably best known for his starring turns opposite Molly Ringwald in Pretty in Pink and Charlie Sheen in Two and Half Men, joins the cast of the hit superhero drama, featuring Glee star Melissa Benoist as Kara Zor-El.

The actor, who follows in the footsteps of former Luthors including Gene Hackman,John Shea, Michael Rosenbaum, Kevin Spacey and Jesse Eisenberg, seems pretty excited about his casting and has already been celebrating the news on Twitter.

He’s even making plans to meet up with some other sci-fi favourites, including Star Trek actor William Shatner, at Comic Con.

See you at Comic Con! https://t.co/HQnCndPiZ0 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 17, 2018

“We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor,” Supergirl executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said in a statement released to Variety.

“Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family.”

Advertisement

Cryer will make his first appearance as Lex in the 15th episode of Supergirl season four.