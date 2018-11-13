“My fans will freak out!” – John Barrowman shocks Doctor Who and Torchwood fans by joining I’m A Celebrity 2018

Torchwood star John Barrowman is joining I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – and he’s taking great delight in finally getting to share the big news.

“My fans will freak out,” he said ahead of entering the jungle. “I think they will be surprised, but I have known for quite a while and I am both excited and nervous now.”

Judging by the initial reaction online, he wasn’t wrong about his fans ‘freaking out’…

JOHN BARROWMAN IS GOING INTO THE JUNGLE I REPEAT JOHN BARROWMAN IS GOING INTO THE JUNGLE MY 8 YEAR OLD SELF IS DYING OH MY GOD — Lara loves AN EMMY WINNER ❤ (@StarshipRanger9) November 12, 2018

John Barrowman in I’m a celebrity… really! I’ll definitely watch that, hope he can take his Wonder Woman outfit 😃 — Sarah Thurlow (@sjthurlow) November 13, 2018

Barrowman, best known for playing Captain Jack Harkness in BBC sci-fi Doctor Who and Torchwood, is one of ten celebrities confirmed for I’m A Celebrity 2018 on ITV.

Even though Barrowman will not be allowed access to social media during his time on the ITV show, he explained that his team would still be posting updates on his behalf.

#FanFamily John has a message for you. While John is in the jungle his team will posting on his social media accounts (Instagram: @JohnScotBarrowman Facebook: @JohnBarrowmanMBE). #TeamBarrowman will need your help to #keepjohninthejungle !!! pic.twitter.com/zZxzgF1TPN — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) November 13, 2018

The actor has also revealed that his dream camper would be David Tennant, saying: “It would be nice to get the Doctor and Captain Jack together!”

No idea who most of the people are in I'm #ImACeleb but John Barrowman!!! Certainly going to be watching it this year just for John Barrowman. Sooo, when does it start? — Leah Hather (@LeahHather) November 13, 2018

So, who else is going to be watching I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! for the first time in years because John Barrowman is in it? 😊😉@JohnBarrowman #JohnBarrowman #ImACeleb #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/qGt6VRxLzB — StolenEyes🎮 (@StolenEyesX) November 13, 2018

But for now, he’ll have to put up with campers including Fleur East, Harry Redknapp and Nick Knowles who have been officially confirmed to compete in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2018.

Revealing he is happy to be referred to as King or Queen of the Jungle if he triumphs in this year’s competition, Barrowman says he would love to be gender fluid when it comes to his title. “I would be over the moon if I won. I would be the King or Queen of the Jungle,” he declared.

Barrowman, 51, also reckons he’ll love taking on the Bushtucker Trials. “OMG I want to do the trials for sure,” he said. “I want people to vote for me. I want to keep myself busy.”

But the actor and entertainer is already worrying about facing his fear of confined spaces – particularly coffins.

“If they put me in a box like a coffin, I know I am going to have a problem,” he admitted, a statement which pretty much guarantees that producers will make him do a coffin challenge.

“I will have to really figure that one out when it happens as I know filming Torchwood, there was a scene where we filmed in a coffin. They put me in a coffin in a drawer and I couldn’t do it. It was see through and so I could see space but I couldn’t do it. I had a panic. That might be the challenge that is most fearful for me. But realistically, you know they are not going to do anything that hurts you.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns Sunday 18th November at 9pm on ITV