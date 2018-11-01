Accessibility Links

  4. Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor Who costume inspired so many brilliant fans this Halloween

Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor Who costume inspired so many brilliant fans this Halloween

Men, women, children, adults – everyone embraced the spirit of the Thirteenth Doctor this year

Jodie Whittaker (Richard Grassie)

Sales of striped t-shirts and yellow braces must have gone through the roof this October – because Doctor Who fans have embraced Jodie Whittaker’s outfit as a brilliant Halloween costume.

Trick-or-treaters and partygoers fired up their sonic screwdrivers and tracked down pairs of blue trousers to take on the role of the Thirteenth Doctor.

Judging by social media, there was a lot of Halloween love for the new Doctor Who costume.

Take a look at some of our favourites below.

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker (Richard Grassie)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

