Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor Who costume inspired so many brilliant fans this Halloween
Men, women, children, adults – everyone embraced the spirit of the Thirteenth Doctor this year
Sales of striped t-shirts and yellow braces must have gone through the roof this October – because Doctor Who fans have embraced Jodie Whittaker’s outfit as a brilliant Halloween costume.
Trick-or-treaters and partygoers fired up their sonic screwdrivers and tracked down pairs of blue trousers to take on the role of the Thirteenth Doctor.
Judging by social media, there was a lot of Halloween love for the new Doctor Who costume.
Take a look at some of our favourites below.
HAPPY HALLOWEEN 👻 🎃 #13thDoctor #DrWho @bbcdoctorwho pic.twitter.com/PX7R5JhUmn
— Clare Matthews (@Clarematt2010) October 31, 2018
Happy #Wholloween @bbcdoctorwho #JodieWhittaker #ThirteenthDoctor pic.twitter.com/yChggX3f6W
— Sara (@swanson_s) October 31, 2018
Happy Wholloween! #Wholloween #doctorwho #tardis #jodiewhittaker #ghostbuster 🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/AQr6XmHCga
— Pamela Marshall (@stellarpamela) October 31, 2018
Oh brilliant! #Wholloween #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/yTkoYmE9U9
— Megan Schettler Schug (@SchetSchug) October 31, 2018
Scenes from a very Delman Halloween. @bbcdoctorwho @DoctorWho_BBCA @bad_girl_rising #thirteenthdoctor pic.twitter.com/pzNjVFOjrN
— William Delman (@DelmanWilliam) November 1, 2018
Just in time for Halloween @bbcdoctorwho #TARDISisBiggerOnTheInside❤️ pic.twitter.com/a7RjtG5tUj
— Lauren Dragan (@LaurenDragan) November 1, 2018
Met a teacher double at school this #wholloween! The Doctor and her sonic+ The Doctor and her Epi Pen #doctorwho #thirteenthdoctor #halloween @bbcdoctorwho pic.twitter.com/Tvaz6zwH0h
— Maile (@mysoulisfandom) November 1, 2018
Happy #wholloween from the Thirteenth Doctor! pic.twitter.com/s5pXYGwmMk
— Rana The Weirdest Sister (@starfishncoffee) October 31, 2018
@BBC @bbcdoctorwho my 7 year old sister is Doctor Who’s biggest fan!! She was desperate to dress up as her for Halloween this year! pic.twitter.com/qbZC8aN5Cl
— meg💜 (@_megkelly02_) October 31, 2018
happy #Wholloween 🎃👻 lets get a shift on and catch some monsters! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/FjpQ5FMEvn
— jules robin bluod 👻 (@thirteendoctcrs) October 31, 2018
Wednesday Addams and the Doctor #halloween #Wholloween @themaxofbalhoon pic.twitter.com/8pcP7kd9Sy
— gay vulture hol ⚢ (@sapphicdoctor) October 31, 2018
Happy #Wholloween! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/vNm3wI0NmN
— Alisa 💀 Stern (@TheDoctorPuppet) October 31, 2018
The Doctor #happyhalloween pic.twitter.com/lj9PP5yTBK
— Stacey (@akarebecca) October 31, 2018