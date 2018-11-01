Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor Who costume inspired so many brilliant fans this Halloween

Sales of striped t-shirts and yellow braces must have gone through the roof this October – because Doctor Who fans have embraced Jodie Whittaker’s outfit as a brilliant Halloween costume.

Trick-or-treaters and partygoers fired up their sonic screwdrivers and tracked down pairs of blue trousers to take on the role of the Thirteenth Doctor.

Judging by social media, there was a lot of Halloween love for the new Doctor Who costume.

Take a look at some of our favourites below.

Happy #wholloween from the Thirteenth Doctor! pic.twitter.com/s5pXYGwmMk — Rana The Weirdest Sister (@starfishncoffee) October 31, 2018

@BBC @bbcdoctorwho my 7 year old sister is Doctor Who’s biggest fan!! She was desperate to dress up as her for Halloween this year! pic.twitter.com/qbZC8aN5Cl — meg💜 (@_megkelly02_) October 31, 2018