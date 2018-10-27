Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. First look at Harry Potter star Rupert Grint in new BBC Agatha Christie drama The ABC Murders

First look at Harry Potter star Rupert Grint in new BBC Agatha Christie drama The ABC Murders

The actor appears opposite John Malkovich in the three-part adaptation airing this Christmas on BBC1

Rupert Grint

RadioTimes.com can reveal the first look at Rupert Grint in new BBC Agatha Christie drama The ABC Murders.

Advertisement

The Harry Potter star plays Inspector Crome in the new TV adaptation, a detective of rather limited ability who takes some persuading before finally respecting detective Hercule Poirot’s methods.

The three-part mystery will air this Christmas on BBC1, with US star John Malkovich playing the legendary detective.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint plays Inspector Crome in The ABC Murders on BBC1 (BBC)
Harry Potter star Rupert Grint plays Inspector Crome in The ABC Murders on BBC1 (BBC)

The scripts for The ABC Murders have been written by Sarah Phelps, who is nothing if not bold in her adaptations of Christie – last Easter’s Ordeal by Innocence starring Bill Nighy changed the identity of the book’s murderer.

Also starring in the BBC1 drama is Tara Fitzgerald, Andrew Buchan and Jack Farthing, the actor best known for playing Poldark villain George Warleggan.

The ABC Murders John Malkovich
John Malkovich will star as famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot – although he will sport a neat goatee beard rather than the waxed moustache made famous by David Suchet (BBC)

The story is set in the 1930s at a time “when the nation is dangerously divided and suspicion and hatred are on the rise,” according to the BBC.

Advertisement

It sees Poirot forced to track down a serial killer, his only clue being a copy of The ABC Railway Guide left at each crime scene.

Tags

All about The ABC Murders

Rupert Grint
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Women's Words (BBC Pictures, Netflix)

Women's Words 23 TV shows written by women to look forward to

DINARD, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Rupert Grint attends red carpet of Dinard Film festival opening ceremony on September 27, 2018 in Dinard, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Rupert Grint almost quit Harry Potter after Goblet of Fire

BBC Drama trailer (BBC, EH)

Doctor Who, Les Misérables and Luther all feature in new BBC Drama trailer

Screen Shot 2018-06-20 at 15.49.48

First look at John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot in new BBC Agatha Christie adaptation The ABC Murders

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more