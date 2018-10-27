Watch the first trailer for Louis Theroux’s new documentary Altered States

The first trailer for Louis Theroux’s latest documentary series has been revealed – and judging by the video, Altered States could be one of the filmmaker’s most emotional series yet.

The three-part series sets out to explore birth, love and death in the United States of America, with Theroux saying he wants to look at “how people conduct the most intimate aspects of their lives”.

The trailer offers a glimpse at some of these intimate moments, featuring stories of children who have been put up for adoption, partners in ‘polyamorous’ relationships, and assisted dying.

Watch the trailer below.

The new series is scheduled to begin on BBC2 on Sunday 4th November with Love Without Limits, which will see Theroux travelling to Portland, Oregon to meet people who argue that monogamy is not essential to a successful relationship.

Theroux said of the new series, “All of these stories have something a touch utopian about them, involving a kind of idealism and forward thinking that brings new opportunities but also new risks. I have been given extraordinary levels of access to courageous people and families across the United States, many of them enduring unbelievable levels of stress and anguish, and it was a privilege to be allowed into their lives in this most personal way.”

If you can’t wait until 4th November, Theroux’s entire back catalogue of BBC documentaries is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Louis Theroux: Altered States begins Sunday 4th November 2018 at 9pm on BBC2