Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Watch the first trailer for Louis Theroux’s new documentary Altered States

Watch the first trailer for Louis Theroux’s new documentary Altered States

The documentary filmmaker's latest series will explore birth, love and death in the United States of America

Louis Theroux in new BBC series Altered States (BBC/YouTube)

The first trailer for Louis Theroux’s latest documentary series has been revealed – and judging by the video, Altered States could be one of the filmmaker’s most emotional series yet.

Advertisement

The three-part series sets out to explore birth, love and death in the United States of America, with Theroux saying he wants to look at “how people conduct the most intimate aspects of their lives”.

The trailer offers a glimpse at some of these intimate moments, featuring stories of children who have been put up for adoption, partners in ‘polyamorous’ relationships, and assisted dying.

Watch the trailer below.

The new series is scheduled to begin on BBC2 on Sunday 4th November with Love Without Limits, which will see Theroux travelling to Portland, Oregon to meet people who argue that monogamy is not essential to a successful relationship.

Theroux said of the new series, “All of these stories have something a touch utopian about them, involving a kind of idealism and forward thinking that brings new opportunities but also new risks. I have been given extraordinary levels of access to courageous people and families across the United States, many of them enduring unbelievable levels of stress and anguish, and it was a privilege to be allowed into their lives in this most personal way.”

If you can’t wait until 4th November, Theroux’s entire back catalogue of BBC documentaries is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Louis Theroux: Altered States begins Sunday 4th November 2018 at 9pm on BBC2

Tags

All about Louis Theroux: Altered States

Louis Theroux in new BBC series Altered States (BBC/YouTube)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Wild Wild Country

Binge ready The best documentaries to watch on Netflix

David Attenborough (Ray Burmiston, RT)

King of the broadcasting jungle: Sir David Attenborough reveals how TV has changed over 60 years

14298625-low_res-louis-theroux-b9816f2

Louis Theroux documentary archive heading to BBC iPlayer

A Woman Captured, BBC Pictures

Storyville: A Woman Captured is a tough but unbelievably moving watch

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more