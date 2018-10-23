Harry Redknapp just gave a very coy answer to I’m A Celeb rumours

Harry Redknapp has said he wouldn’t recommend betting “one way or the other” on whether he’ll be taking part in I’m A Celebrity – but bookies will be rushing to adjust the odds after his latest comments.

With the 2018 cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! yet to be announced, the former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham manager teased the possibility that he’ll be heading out to Australia to compete in the ITV reality show.

“I’m not allowed to say!” he told his hosts on talkSPORT radio, responding to the question of whether he’d signed up to the creepy-crawly infested show. “Anything could happen between now and then. I wouldn’t like to bet one way or the other…”

Asked how he’d handle the insects and helicopter jumps, the 71-year old added: “I don’t know, I’ve never done anything like that.

“I’m trying not to think about it all. I might go and sleep in the New Forest for a week in preparation!”

But perhaps more scary for Redknapp is the idea of surviving in the jungle without his wife Sandra.

“I wouldn’t cope. I’m useless,”he told the Daily Mail back in 2013. “She treats me like a baby. She does everything. I can’t cook, I can’t make a coffee, I can’t do nothing.”

That’s bound to annoy his campmates…

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV later this year