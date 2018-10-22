Accessibility Links

Paddy McGuinness and Andrew Flintoff to host Top Gear

The pair will replace former Friends star Matt LeBlanc, while Chris Harris continues presenting duties

Getty, TL

Paddy McGuinness and Andrew Flintoff will be the new presenters of BBC motoring show Top Gear.

The duo will replace Friends actor Matt LeBlanc, who is stepping down from the programme at the end of the upcoming 26th series.

The Take Me Out comedian and former England cricket captain will join current host Chris Harris to complete the show’s presenting line-up.

Rory Reid, who hosted alongside LeBlanc and Harris on the last series of the show, will no longer have a main presenting role. However, the BBC say that Reid “will remain part of the Top Gear family”, hosting companion show Extra Gear with Sabine Schmitz.

“It’s not often you have the chance to do both of your dream jobs, but I’m now lucky enough to say I will have,” said Flintoff.

“I’ve always been passionate about cars and I’m so excited to be joining the Top Gear team.”

The next series of Top Gear will air in early 2019. McGuinness and Flintoff will take over presenting duties for series 27, expected late next year.

Tags

All about Top Gear

Getty, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

