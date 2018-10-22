Sean Bean says there’s a secret Stark family Game of Thrones reunion

The Stark family patriarch Ned has remained an enduring presence throughout Game of Thrones, but Sean Bean, who played the role, hasn’t actually been seen since season one when — spoiler alert — he was unceremoniously killed off.

But it looks like we’ll be treated to a full-blown Stark reunion, after Bean let slip that HBO had secretly filmed a one-off special presented by talk show host Conan O’Brien.

Asked whether he had seen any Stark cast members, Bean told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’ve only seen them on a couple of occasions. Last time, was about four weeks ago in Belfast. Conan O’Brien did this thing. It was the last episode, so we all got together. It was good!

“It’s funny with work, you don’t really keep in touch. You do so many types of jobs in that part of the world. It’s just like whenever I see old friends or even old drama school friends, it’s just the same, we pick up where we left off last time.

“They decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast and he kind of hosted the evening,” he added.

Bean also commented on Ned Stark’s longevity in fans’ imagination and continued “presence” on Game of Thrones.

“He’s [Ned’s] mentioned a lot. He still seems to have a presence on the show,” Bean said, before adding: “I think there are very few good people in Game of Thrones. He was a principled man, he was fair. He was a family man and he was also a warrior.

“He didn’t change. That’s what I admired about him. He stuck to his guns. He meant it. He meant his fairness and his good qualities. But I think once he went down south, he didn’t really have much of a chance because, to them, backstabbing and treachery was a way of life. He was too honest, really.”

Game of Thrones will air in the first half of 2019