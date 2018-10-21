Strictly’s guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro can’t stop talking about appearing on Dancing with the Stars

Alfonso Ribeiro — better known to UK viewers as The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’s Carlton — stepped in to guest judge Strictly in week five, and he couldn’t seem to stop talking about his appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

The actor won the nineteenth season of the US version of Strictly back in 2014, and although viewers enjoyed his flamboyant judging style, some grew a bit annoyed with the constant references…

They began right at the start of the show, when Alfonso praised Dr Ranj Singh’s “great” performance, before telling him and his dance partner Janette Manrara that he knew how nerve-wracking it was starting off a live show.

“Do you think Alfonso’s been on Dancing With the Stars? Wow I would never have known given that he keeps mentioning it,” one Twitter user wrote.

Do you think Alfonso’s been on Dancing With the Stars? Wow I would never have known given that he keeps mentioning it 🙄#Strictly — Aaron (@Aaron_787) October 20, 2018

can someone keep a tally of the amount of times Alfonso says "on my season" #strictly #scd — Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Griffin) October 20, 2018

Other Strictly fans suggested creating a drinking game around Alfonso’s Dancing With the Stars mentions.

Take a shot every time Alfonso says “when i was in season 9 of dancing with the stars” #Strictly — Luke (@lukeisfantasy) October 20, 2018

As I don't really drink, I might play an eating game instead of a drinking game.

One minstrel anytime Alfonso mentions how well he did on Dancing with the Stars

Two when Darcey mentions "core"#Strictly — Dr Robyn Atcheson (@randomrobyn) October 20, 2018

I hope #Alfonso doesn’t keep talking about his time on Dancing With The Stars #Strictly 🙄 — Shrewsbury Morris Dancers (@shrewsmorris) October 20, 2018

If anyone didn’t know, Alfonso was on Dancing With The Stars. The American version. Just in case that wasn’t mentioned a couple hundred times. #Strictly #Strictly2018 — Kelly ❄️ (@Kelleh24) October 20, 2018

I wish Alfonso would mention that he was in Dancing with the stars #strictly — Sally-Anne Tarpy (@SallyTarpy73) October 20, 2018

Oh was Alfonso on Dancing with the Stars? No one ever mentioned that. Ever. 😑 #strictly — Marisa Donald (@supermo86) October 20, 2018

Alfonso will also be joining Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel-Horwood on the panel on Sunday night’s results show, replacing Bruno Tonioli who’s — fittingly — off judging Dancing With the Stars…

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday at 7:45pm on BBC1