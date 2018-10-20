Seann Walsh poses behind the scenes with Strictly guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro

Alfonso Ribeiro is a guest judge on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. Yes, THE Alfonso Ribeiro.

The American actor, dancer and comedian will be taking a turn on the Strictly panel on Saturday night in place of Bruno Tonioli who is busy working on US equivalent show Dancing With the Stars.

It’s the second year running the Strictly judge has skipped a weekend but 2018 marks the first time the BBC series has recruited a guest judge – and boy did they deliver…

Ribeiro – best known for starring as Carlton Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air with Will Smith – won the 19th series of Dancing with the Stars and has appeared on UK screens in the 2013 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

He’s already paid a visit to the Strictly studios at Elstree and it’s fair to say he’s had quite the effect on our celebrity dancers.

Seann Walsh has taken to Instagram to post a snap with the American star. (No word on whether the Strictly newcomer has caught wind of Walsh’s late-night smooch with partner Katya Jones…)

And he’s not the only one to pose with Ribeiro. Casualty actor Charles Venn has also shared a picture with the caption “there are some nostalgic moments in life that must be documented”.

I consider Alfonso Ribeiro as foundation seeing as watching the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ was firmly etched in my formative years..🙏🏾@bbcstrictly @therealalfonso #charlesvenn #freshprinceofbelair #lovewhatyoudo pic.twitter.com/JijU3oj7JD — CharlesVenn (@ChuckyVenn) October 19, 2018

What will Alfonso make of Strictly? Will he score our dancing celebs generously? And – most importantly – WILL HE DO THE CARLTON DANCE?