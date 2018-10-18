Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton to host US version of Bake Off

Former Spice Girl Emma Bunton has landed her “dream job” as co-host of the the Great American Baking Show, the US version of the beloved British institution. She will join up with Bake Off stalwart Paul Hollywood, the only member of the current UK crew to have made the jump across the pond.

Bunton will present the show alongside brilliantly named returning co-host Anthony “Spice” Adams.

Hollywood will also be joined by a new judging partner, after season three of the show was pulled from the air following allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against former judge Johnny Iuzzini. TV chef Sherry Yard, who has featured on Iron Chef America and Cutthroat Kitchen, will take his place.

Bunton, for her part, is delighted about landing her first major TV presenting role.

“This is my dream job!” she told the Daily Mail. “Christmas time, eating cake and having such a brilliant time with Spice, Sherry and Paul.”

The artist formerly known as Baby Spice is no stranger to the broadcasting world: she has been presenting shows on Heart Radio since 2009, and she also featured as a judge on Dancing on Ice in 2010. She can currently be heard in animated film Smallfoot, alongside Channing Tatum and James Corden.